NASA releases first image of a planet outside the Solar System from the James Webb Super Telescope

THE NASA released on Thursday, 1, the first image of an exoplanet, a planet outside the Solar System, made by the super telescope James Webb. “This is a transformative time, not just for Webb, but for astronomy in general,” said Sasha Hinkley, an associate professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Exeter, at the University of Exeter. UK. The localized exoplanet cannot be inhabited as it is gaseous, meaning it has no rocky surface. It is a young planet, about 12 to 20 million years old. It has been named HIP 65426 b, is about six to 12 times the mass of Jupiter and is about 100 times farther from its star than Earth is from the Sun. Although James Webb has only now captured the images, astronomers discovered the planet in 2017 using the SPHERE instrument. According to information made available on the NASA website, the capture, seen through four different light filters, shows how Webb’s powerful infrared gaze can easily capture worlds beyond our Solar System, opening the way for future observations that will give more information. information about exoplanets. “There are many more exoplanet images to come that will shape our overall understanding of their physics, chemistry and formation. We may even discover previously unknown planets as well,” said Aarynn Carter, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California, Santa Cruz. According to NASA, capturing images of exoplanets is complicated, as stars are brighter than planets. To give you an idea, HIP 65426 is 10,000 times weaker than its host star.