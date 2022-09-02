Nego Di returns to controversy by making derogatory comments about Vitão

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Nego Di returns to controversy by making derogatory comments about Vitão 1 Views

Entertainment

Nego Di made comments about Vitão’s clothes on his social media account and shared the opinion of netizens

Luiz Henrique Oliveira

Per Luiz Henrique Oliveira

Nego Di criticized Vitão's outfit, but a lot of people didn't agree with the positioning
© Reproduction / Globo / Instagram @vitaoNego Di criticized Vitão’s outfit, but a lot of people didn’t agree with the positioning
Luiz Henrique Oliveira

Per Luiz Henrique Oliveira

Nego Di is known for his controversial comments since the time he participated in the ‘BBB’, in 2021. Many of the comments made by the comedian ended up in justice for the victim of his firecrackers. This week, he once again drew attention when talking about a look by singer Vitão.

“It’s sad… this is a cry for help. This boy is not well. Everyone is being negligent. He’s in need of help, he’s asking for it”, said Nego Di when commenting on the clothes Vitão wore and which he showed on social media. “This is a cry for help,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

While several netizens agreed with Nego Di’s derogatory comment, others protested: “No clue, no fun”, pointed out one of them. “That’s why you’re a flop,” accused another. “Unfortunately I have to agree”, resigned another internet user.

In July, Nego Di was named as one of the alleged investigated for a possible coup applied by the company Ta di Zueira. The former BBB even advertised, but denied that he is the owner and that, like the customers, he was also deceived by the virtual store. In an interview with Leo Dias, the comedian revealed that he made a complaint against the couple responsible for Ta di Zueira.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Pantanal: Old man from Rio makes prediction and exposes José Leôncio’s death: “It’s time”

Entertainment Jove’s father (Jesuíta Barbosa) will be the victim of a heart attack and will …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved