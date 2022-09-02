Netflix in September: 10 unmissable productions coming to the platform – Cultura

August is over. The month, which is reputed to be interminable, came to an end, more quickly for some, less for others. But what matters is not August. The arrival of a new month also means that a new wave of productions debuts in Netflix. Caderno 2 selected 10 among the numerous premieres this month.

The platform’s main bets for September are Brazilian productions. On the 1st, the movie premieres Neighborswith Leandro Hassum. On September 21 it’s the series’ turn Only if it’s for lovea novel filled with music with Lucy Alves and Filipe Bragança. And for those who like reality showhas, on September 28, the premiere of the second season of Playing With Fire: Brazil.

Check out the main releases for September on Netflix below.

Neighbors

Leandro Hassum plays Walter, a man who decides to leave the city for the countryside after a nervous breakdown. But everything starts to go wrong when noisy neighbors begin to destroy his bucolic getaway, ending his dream of peace and tranquility. The film opens this Thursday, 1st.

Only if it’s for love

Set in Goiás, the musical-themed production packed the plot of the characters of Lucy Alves and Filipe Bragança, which arrives on the platform on September 21 and promises to show scenes with classics of Brazilian music, such as Evidências. Deusa (Lucy Alves) and Tadeu (Filipe Bragança) are a couple in love who decide to create a band. But, as soon as they start to be successful, Deusa receives a solo career proposal and their relationship will suffer shakes.

Holy

On September 16, the first season of the Spanish series Santo, which has Bruno Gagliasso in the cast, arrives on the platform. In the plot, two police officers, one played by Bruno and the other played by Raúl Arévalo, have to work together to capture the biggest drug dealer in the world, whose face no one knows.

The Thai Cave Rescue

In June 2018, 12 boys from a football team and their coach were trapped in a cave in Thailand after the cave was flooded by heavy rains. The rescue operation caught the attention of the press around the world and brought together international diving experts to try to save the team that was stranded for nine days. The story became a documentary series that premieres on the 23rd.

Playing with Fogo Brasil – Season 2

The reality show of making out is back on September 28th with a new group of singles and singles putting their emotions and desires to the test in a paradise location. Is it all worth it for the R$ 500,000 prize? The second season promises more warmth among the participants.

Snake Kai – Season 5

On the 9th, the fifth season of Cobra Kai premieres, inspired by the movie Karate Kid: The Moment of Truth. In the new installment of the series, Terry changes Cobra Kai’s system. Daniel and Johnny team up with a person from the past to face a battle that goes far beyond the mat. After the result of the Regional Tournament, Terry Silver is looking to expand the Cobra Kai empire and monopolize the teaching of karate, while Daniel LaRusso needs to recover in other ways.

Fate: The Winx Saga – Season 2

The students of Alfea must protect Solaria from powerful enemies that are supposed to be already in the school. Bloom cannot control her powers. The second season of the series arrives on the platform on the 16th.

blonde

Based on the bestseller by Joyce Carol Oates, this film features a fictional biography of one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood history, Marilyn Monroe. The feature is starring actress Ana de Armas and premieres on the 28th.

marighella

After winning a feature film inspired by his story, the life of activist Carlos Marighella receives a documentary that premieres on the 7th. The direction is by Isa Grinspum Ferraz, the niece of the guerrilla. The documentary portrays his uncle’s life during the 1960s, during the military dictatorship in Brazil.

The invisible man

Starring Elisabeth Moss, actress of The Handmaid’s Tale, the film tells the story of a woman who, after escaping an abusive relationship with a technology mogul, finds herself pursued by an invisible entity.