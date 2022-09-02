new C3 is Citroën on the outside with cabin and engine from Fiat Uno

After the launch with surprising prices, it is natural that the new Citroen C3 start to attract the attention of Brazilian consumers who are looking for a entry car. This segment continues to concentrate the volume of registrations, precisely because of the more affordable prices. Well the new C3 is at the heart of this dispute, with prices starting at R$ 68,990. At the same time, he assumes another role different from the one he had as a product.

In this generation, the C3 comes simpler. And the Fiat Uno from Citroën. The design with SUV traits even makes it tall and cubic, like the popular old Italian brand – which was discontinued in 2021. As there is no more Uno on the market, the Stellantis it’s about giving the new C3 the ability to take on that role.

For this, it installed Fiat’s most basic mechanical set in the compact hatch. It’s the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder, 6-valve Firefly available on the hb20/” target=”_blank” rel=”noreferrer noopener”>Fiat Argo e no Peugeot 208, along with a five-speed manual gearbox. It yields 71 ​​hp with gasoline and 75 hp with ethanol. The torques are 10 mkgf and 10.7 mkgf, in the same order.

Likewise, despite the price already close to R$ 100 thousand, the new C3 has PSA’s 1.6 EC5 flex four-cylinder engine. There are 113 hp and 120 hp of power, the torque of 15.4 mkgf and 15.7 mkgf with ethanol. It can come with a manual transmission and has a six-speed automatic option. With that, it becomes one of the cheapest automatic cars in the country.

New C3 is entry-level car from the inside

But regardless of the engine and transmission set, the new Citroën C3 is a modern car on the outside and simple on the inside. For example, finishing materials are clearly more modest, with rough textures. On board, there are simplicities such as rear windows operated by cranks in the entry versions. Or power buttons for the rear windows between the seats, when the item is present.

Another item missing from the cheaper C3 is the electric mirrors. The hatch brings those manual adjustment rods. The door lining is quite basic and rather narrow. The same can be said of the air conditioning controls, very simple, standard “2000s”. Finally, the seats in the cabin do not impress and, in version 1.0, they have integrated headrests.

The instrument panel is as basic as possible. A small monochrome display shows digital speedometer, fuel gauge, odometer, average consumption and some other data. But there are no tachometers and the look is really simple.

Internal space is an asset

However, the new Citroën C3 has its advantages. The biggest one is the interior space of the cabin and the trunk, one of the biggest, with 315 liters. In the back seat, there is good vertical and legroom for three adults. In the more expensive versions, it has two USB ports at the back, something that is increasingly essential.

That is, at this point, the new C3 delivers more than some direct rivals, such as HB20. There are 2.54 meters of wheelbase (1 cm longer), but it is much taller than the Hyundai, with 1.60 meters against 1.47 m of the rival of the South Korean brand. The Citroën is also 1 cm wider, at 1.73 meters. Add to that the layout and the more vertical design, and the new C3 arrives as one of the biggest hatches in the category.

Bet on connectivity

Just as important as internal space is connectivity. Therefore, the hatch made in Porto Real (RJ) has the largest multimedia screen in the category, with 10 inches. It is a floating type and is highlighted at the top center of the panel. Modern and with fast processing, it has high quality images and already offers wireless mirroring with Android and Apple phones. It only owes other modernities, such as the induction (wireless) cell phone charger. For now, the new multimedia of PSA models also doesn’t have an internet chip.

List of contents is good, but must airbags

The equipment list, by the way, is interesting, although basic. The weak point is the offer of only two front airbags, which are mandatory by law. On the other hand, electronic stability and traction controls are standard on all versions, as well as hill start assistant. The entry-level version also has a tire pressure monitor, in addition to electric steering, air conditioning, front windows and electric locks, but the crankcase protector is optional, as are the airbumps, which are the rubbers that are at the base of the doors. .

The multimedia appears from the Live Pack version, the second on the list, with a price of R$ 74,990. However, the main sales bet is the Feel configuration (R$ 78,990 with a 1.0 flex engine). This will have the highest production volume and comes with cool items like power rear windows, alarm, two extra USB ports for the back seat, 15-inch alloy wheels, silver blue bezel on the dashboard, key with remote control and lights. LED daytime running lights. And there are exclusive items for the 1.6 flex versions, reverse camera case and leather steering wheel.

At the wheel

For now, we have only tested the automatic Feel Pack version with a 1.6 flex engine. In motion, the hatch has great softness and balance, helped mainly by the high height of 180 mm in relation to the ground – it is much taller than the HB20 and Chevrolet Onix, for example. The entry angles of 23º (front) and 39º (rear) also make it easier when crossing ditches and speed bumps, or even when facing dirt and beaten asphalt.

Regarding consumption, the numbers with a 1.6 flex engine and automatic transmission are reasonable. Well, just gasoline. The averages are 10.3 km/l in the city and 12.4 km/l on the highway. With ethanol, the yield drops to 10.4 km/l and 8.5 km/l, in the same order. In other words, the new C3 is economical even with a 1.0 flex engine. Then it gets 12.9 km/l in the city and 14.1 km/l on the highway, with gasoline. With ethanol in the tank, it’s 10 km/l and 9.3 km/l, respectively.

In terms of performance, it delivers good acceleration, but the sound insulation isn’t that great and lets the 1.6-liter engine invade the cabin with everything. But the answers please and give agility to the Citroën hatch, which had part of its development in Brazil. In other words, it was born calibrated for the streets here, which would certainly please the clientele more. It remains to be seen whether the former owners of C3 will like this simplification made in the compact.

New C3 has affordable prices, a 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine, ample interior space, with 315 liters of trunk, and the largest 10-inch multimedia screen in the segment. The simplicity of the design may disappoint former C3 owners and other Citroën customers, with a modest finish and a short series list, with only two airbags Citroën C3 Feel Pack 1.6 automatic flex Motor 1.6, 16V, four cylinders, flex power 113 hp (G) and 120 hp (E) at 6,000 rpm Torque 15.4 mkgf (G) at 4,250 rpm and 15.7 mkgf (E) at 4,500 rpm Exchange Six-speed automatic; all-wheel drive Minimum height from the ground 180 mm angles 23rd (attack) and 39th (out) Fuel tank 47 liters urban consumption 10.3 km/l (G) and 7.2 km/l (E) road consumption 12.4 km/l (G) and 8.5 km/l (E) Acceleration 0-100 km/h 11 s (G) and 10.4 s (E) Maximum speed 180 km/h Suggested price BRL 93,990

