new FORGOTTEN MONEY query released this SEPTEMBER? See details of amounts receivable

With around R$ 4 billion forgotten in banks and financial institutions, the Brazilian population is waiting for a new new query from to Amounts Receivable.

In this article, see how consult forgotten money and latest news from the Amounts Receivable System.

Amounts Receivable from the Central Bank; forgotten money

O Amounts Receivable System refers to values ​​that have been forgotten in checking or savings accounts. O value system aims at amounts unduly charged in credit fees.

According to central bankO forgotten money sum more than BRL 4.1 billion in this second phase.

Where does forgotten money come from?

O central bank forgotten money it comes from in:

Closed checking or savings accounts, with available balance;

Fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged;

Shares of capital and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions;

Unsought appeals relating to terminated consortium groups.

Amounts receivable.bcb.gov.br: how to consult amounts receivable

To query the money forgotten in banks need to access the new Central Bank (BC) platform.

On the website, it appears that queries and redemption requests are “temporarily suspended for improvement”, according to the Central Bank’s website.

It is worth emphasizing that those who have already carried out the initial consultation received a specific date to return to the valorareceber.bcb.gov.br.

If you have not done so, just access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br and make the consult amounts receivable using the CPF number and date of birth.

For consult forgotten money you must have access to the Gov.br account, silver or gold level.

After performing the initial consultation you must:

Access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br on the previously informed date;

Log in;

Consult any of the options: amount receivable; the institution that must return the amount; the origin of forgotten money;

Click on the option “Request via here”, to receive via Pix, or on the option “Request via institution” to get in touch and agree on the institution of your choice.

New Amounts Receivable rules

O Amounts Receivable system established some changes after the completion of the first rescue phase. See what they are:

it will not be necessary to perform scheduling . Therefore, the citizen can ask for the redemption of resources at the time of the first consultation;

. Therefore, the citizen can ask for the redemption of resources at the time of the first consultation; The system will have new information passed on by financial institutions. In other words, those who did not have amounts receivable in the first stage must consult again the System as data will be updated and new features may be available.

How to withdraw forgotten money?

After performing the initial consultation, see below how withdraw amounts receivable:

go to the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br on the previously informed date;

Log in;

Click on the “Request via here” option to receive via Pix, or on the “Request via institution” option to get in touch and agree on the institution of your choice.

