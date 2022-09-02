new gameplay is released; watch here

As promised, God of War Ragnarok is the highlight of the September issue of Game Informer magazine. With this, in partnership with Santa Monica Studio, the vehicle also released a gameplay of the title, which is visceral.

In the video, you can see Kratos and Atreus venturing through the Norse world, while defeating mythological creatures. The protagonist continues to wield his Leviathan ax and the Blades of Chaos as main weapons – but there is still room for the shield mechanics, which is also used as an attack method. Watch:

In the gameplay, Kratos and Atreus face beings called Grims, a kind of bipedal lizard. The “boy” uses his arrows to neutralize the enemy, while the “Ghost of Sparta” deflects attacks with his shield.

It doesn’t stop there: Atreus also uses the bow to hit opponents at close range, until he repositions himself to fire more arrows. Kratos, meanwhile, manages to infuse his weaponry with ice and fire to deal extra damage to his prey.

God of War Ragnarok will be released on November 9, 2022 for PS4 and PS5.

God of War Ragnarok gameplay footage

