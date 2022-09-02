“Now things have changed”; Pilhado brings Flame bomb that Dorival is managing to convince Landim to change his mind at the last minute

Flamengo is still alive in the three competitions it disputes, Brazilian Championship, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, and this is largely due to the cast it has. In addition to the arrival of the technician Dorival Juniorthe Rubro-Negra board invested ‘heavy‘ in the last transfer window, bringing renowned names in the international market.

Nonetheless, The dearest has seen its players being coveted by other national and international football teams. The board even turned down a proposal for Matheuszinhobut traded another base gem, the attacking midfielder Lazarus. At the end of the contract with the red-blackthe right-back Rodinei has his future uncertain for the next season.

the board of Flamengo did not intend to renew, but given the performance shown in recent matches and the intervention of the coach Dorival Junior, the Rio dome will seek renewal. But you won’t have an easy life there, as the Atlético-MG sent an official offer to the manager of the side.

Through a video on YouTubethe journalist Thiago Asmar revealed backstage of the negotiation to seek the permanence of the side in the carioca team. “Dorival Junior wants Rodinei. The coach wants Rodinei to remain, already making it clear to Flamengo’s board. He is the starting right-back, being Dorival’s trusted player today for the side. (…) Dorival Junior makes it clear to the board. Flamengo’s board already takes a different position, as it had previously made it clear that it had no interest in Rodinei’s permanence and now things have changed. The board is already thinking of counting on Rodinei, of renewing it. But the competition will be great, because Atlético-MG probably won’t play low”, highlighted.