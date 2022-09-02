Nubank with payment by credit card? Look

With the advent of digital accounts, the user now has several features that were not possible before. Over the years, customers have become more demanding and banks have had to adapt to this reality by creating ways to innovate and provide facilities for users of their services. Among these facilities, come and discover if It is possible to pay a bill with a Nubank credit card.

This feature is perfect for that month when things got a little out of hand. The functionality is also valid for those people who use their credit card as a way to earn cashback or points in the operator’s rewards system. Whatever your reasons for joining the feature, we’ll teach you how to do it. So see if It is possible to pay a bill with a Nubank credit card.

Is it possible to pay a bill with a Nubank credit card, so what are the advantages?

Without further ado, we will answer your question: yes! You can pay a bill with your Nubank credit card. With the prices of basic survival items up there and the constant financial instability to which Brazilians are subjected, it is necessary to resort to resources now and then to alleviate the situation, isn’t it?

If you are already a Nubank customer, you know that everything can be solved in the palm of your hand and without many difficulties. Through the bank app, you will carry out the entire procedure to pay the slips using your Nubank credit card.

Another benefit is the possibility to pay the amount in up to 12 installments. According to the company, interest rates are applied on the movement, but it guarantees that the values ​​are below the market average. The amount paid will be deducted from your credit card limit. Now we will show you the action step by step.

Step by step to pay a debit card with a credit card

The procedure is simple and very intuitive. Open your bank app and go to the “pay” tab. Then, you should go to the option that says “pay boleto with credit card”. After that, you can scan the barcode with your phone’s camera or enter the numbers manually.

Click on the arrow to continue and if you want to split the amount, it is time to enter the number of times you want to split it. After choosing the number of times, click on “Pay” and enter the card password. Ready! You made the payment!

Now that you already know that Is it possible to pay a debit card with a Nubank credit card?, you can use this feature to accumulate points. That way, you’ll earn cashbacks, as well as get out of trouble in that toughest month!