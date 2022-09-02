Number of deaths from dengue in Goiás is the highest in 12 years | Goiás

The Secretary of State for Health (SES-GO) released a bulletin this Thursday (1) with the record of 111 confirmed deaths from dengue in Goiás. The number is the highest ever recorded in 12 years.

Dengue data began to be counted by the folder in 2010, when there was a record of 93 deaths from the disease in Goiás. The second highest number was in 2015 with 102 deaths.

In 2021, 38 deaths were recorded, the lowest number on record in 12 years. Already this year it jumped to 111 deaths until this Thursday (1).

Goiânia leads the list with the record of 30 deaths from the disease, followed by Aparecida de Goiânia with 10 deaths, Anápolis with 9 deaths and Catalão with 6 deaths. The secretariat reported that there are 131 suspicious deaths under investigation.

2010 – 93 deaths

2011 – 51 deaths

2012 – 52 deaths

2013 – 95 deaths

2014 – 93 deaths

2015 – 102 deaths

2016 – 69 deaths

2017 – 53 deaths

2018 – 85 deaths

2019 – 100 deaths

2020 – 47 deaths

2021 – 38 deaths

2022 – 111 deaths

Regarding the number of dengue cases, there was a variation of more than 300% between 2021 and 2022, and jumped from 39,167 to 144,859.

According to the Goiânia City Hall, the capital is the city with the most reported cases of dengue in the country, according to a bulletin from the Ministry of Health. In view of the situation and the increase of more than 1,500% in notifications, the city hall declared a state of emergency in public health until October 5th.

The state government makes daily reports on the website for the population to follow the cases and deaths of the disease. To eliminate breeding sites for the transmitting mosquito, it is necessary to leave houses free of environments conducive to the reproduction of Aedes aegypti, such as tires, open containers, uncovered water tanks, accumulation of stagnant water and debris.

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.