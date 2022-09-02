Number of LCA investors rises 50% in 6 months; also exempt, CRIs attract 30% more until June

The advance of the Selic – from the historic low of 2% per year to the current 13.75% – caused a change in the minds of those who had put aside conservative investments to seek higher returns in riskier assets. With fixed income more alive than ever, the number of individual investors allocated to bonds of this class also grew. The biggest highlight is the progress seen in Agribusiness Letters of Credit (LCAs).

B3 figures released this week showed that 1.03 million individual investors held investments in LCAs in June this year, 50% more than the 689,000 seen in December 2021. This was the fastest growing fixed income product in number of CPFs, and the total amount invested, which went from R$ 176.6 billion at the end of last year to R$ 266.7 billion in June this year.

According to B3, the numbers reflect the growth of agribusiness during the period. Not forgetting the help of tax exemption for individuals, as is also the case with Real Estate Letters of Credit (LCIs), which favors the attractiveness of the investment.

Subsequently, the biggest increase in the number of investors was registered among the Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRIs), which saw the number of CPFs increase from 116 thousand at the end of 2021 to 151 thousand in June this year – an increase of 35 thousand. thousand investors. At the same time, the total invested balance reached BRL 33.8 billion at the end of the second quarter of this year, which represents a 30% increase compared to the BRL 25.9 billion seen in December 2021.

Bank Deposit Certificates (CDBs) and LCIs were also highlighted: the number of individual investors rose 21% in June compared to 2021. In the case of CDBs, the number jumped from 7.2 million to 8.7 million, while the number of investors allocated to LCIs increased from 1 million to 1.2 million in the same period.

The total allocated balance also rose from R$140.0 billion to R$178.1 billion now in June, in the case of LCIs. In the case of CDBs, the number went from R$ 490.2 billion to R$ 562.8 billion.

Among the fixed income assets that also recorded double-digit increases in the number of CPFs are debentures, up 20% in June compared to the end of 2021, in addition to Structured Operations Certificates (COEs) and of Agribusiness Receivables (CRAs), both with an increase of 19% in the same period.

The only product that still does not seem to have fallen in favor with individual investors are the Bank Deposit Receipts (RDBs), which saw an increase of only 5% in the number of CPFs investing in the product between June this year and the end of the year past.

In fixed income as a whole, the total number of individual investors jumped from 10.1 million at the end of 2021 to 11.9 million in June this year, which represents an increase of 17%. There was also an increase in the total invested balance, which went from R$1.04 trillion to R$1.33 trillion in June this year, an increase of 27%.

On the other hand, the balance held by investors, on average, fell by 7%, from R$8,600 to R$8,000 between the end of last year and June this year.

In comparison with the last 12 months, the number of individual investors in fixed income rose 27%, jumping from 9.4 million to 11.9 million now.

Direct Treasure

The increase in the number of CPFs could also be seen in the Treasury Direct, which registered a strong increase in rates between December of last year and June of this year, following the advance of the Selic.

As shown in the B3 survey, the number of investors reached 2 million in the second quarter of this year, 29% higher than the 1.6 million seen in the same period last year.

The average invested balance dropped from R$2,500 to R$2,400 between the second quarter of 2021 and the same period this year. On the other hand, there was a slight increase in comparison with the first quarter of this year, in which the median balance was R$ 2.1 thousand.

The data also showed that more than 70% of the balance in custody was in inflation-linked bonds (Treasury IPCA+) and Selic-linked bonds (Treasury Selic) in the second quarter of this year.

With the increase in the Selic rate, it is also possible to notice that there was an increase in the demand for public bonds linked to the basic interest rate, which accounted for 27% of the position in 2021, and which now represent 32% of allocations.

Likewise, the prospect that the monetary tightening cycle could go beyond September – a view defended by analysts until the middle of this year – helped to make investors reduce their position in fixed rate semi-annual interest-free (LTN).

The explanation is that, when buying a fixed rate bond, the investor “locks in” the rate. Therefore, if the Selic rises beyond the locked return, the person runs the risk of having lagged interest rates. Therefore, the allocation is not usually indicated when there are signs that the Central Bank should continue the process of raising interest rates, as occurred in the first half of this year.

Just to give you an idea: at the end of 2021, fixed rate without semi-annual interest represented 15% of the positions. Now, in June of this year, the position was smaller and they accounted for 12% of the allocations.

Variable income

Despite the high interest rate, variable income showed resilience and maintained the pace of growth in the last 12 months. Between July 2021 and June 2022, the entry of 1.25 million new investors made the number of CPFs jump 40%, from 3.15 million to 4.40 million people. The number of individual accounts, in turn, increased by 37%, to 5.18 million accounts. This difference is due to the fact that the same investor can maintain accounts in more than one brokerage.

The number of equity investors also grew by 15% in the last year, from 2.8 million to 3.2 million CPFs. At the same time, there was a decrease of 61% in the median balance in custody, which fell to R$ 3 thousand.

Also noteworthy is the evolution seen in funds that invest in agro-industrial production chains (Fiagros), which saw the number of CPFs increase from 8 thousand in October 2021 – when the first products were traded – to 65 thousand in June 2022, a jump of 712.5%. B3 data also show that the product has been highly sought after by individual investors, who accounted for 94% of the volume invested in the asset in June this year.

