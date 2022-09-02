NVIDIA banned from selling chips to China and Russia

US government wants to prevent products from being used for military purposes

Creating a rule that restricts the export of some chip lines to the Russia and for the China affected the sale of products from NVIDIA for the countries. The objective is to limit the shipment of chips used in supercomputers and artificial intelligence of nations.

THE NVIDIA revealed in a document to have been notified by the decision of the US government, directly impacting the export of current (A100) and upcoming (H100) GPUs. They would have been designed precisely to speed up machine learning tasks.

The company said it will seek export control licenses and open a conversation channel with Chinese customers on the matter. For now, it sees the distribution of two premium artificial intelligence computing chips taking a hit.



Photo: Publicity/NVIDIA

“The only current products to which the new licensing requirement applies are the A100, H100 and systems like DGX that include them,” an NVIDIA spokesperson said on the matter.

The company revealed that the restriction could significantly hamper the completion of development of the H100 chip. Despite not selling products to Russia, NVIDIA expected to earn about US$ 400 million, about R$ 2 billion at the current price, with sales to Chinese companies in the third fiscal quarter.

This money, according to NVIDIA, would be used to develop the company’s future projects. Now, the manufacturer risks losing all sales if Chinese customers refuse to do business or the government refuses to grant licenses to the biggest customers.

US government explains sales ban

The government would have notified NVIDIA that these products can be used for military purposes by any country, despite having restricted the sale to Russia and China only.

“While we are not in a position to outline specific policy changes at this time, we are taking a comprehensive approach to implementing additional actions necessary to protect US national security and foreign policy interests,” said a US Commerce Department spokesperson. United States to Reuters.

The move comes shortly after the US government imposed a rule on China that barred the country from accessing advanced chip design software to produce next-generation processors. The measure was taken in the last month.

Nvidia GPU sales are down 26% in Q2 2022; AMD sold 8% less

AMD’s market share increased 1.1% from last quarter; Nvidia decreased -3.15%



…..

Via: Engadget