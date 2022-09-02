Oliveira on music from Cruzeiro’s access: ‘Whoever lives here feels more’

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Oliveira is one of Cruzeiro’s main players in Serie B

Close to getting a return to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship with Cruzeiro, defender Lucas Oliveira said he liked the “access music”, created by rapper Das Quebradas. 4/9), at 4pm, at Mineirão, against Criciúma, for the 28th round of Série B.

Oliveira said that, even with the short time he worked at the Minas Gerais club, it is possible to see that the lyrics of the song represent a lot for all the people who live Cruzeiro day-to-day. Raposa has been playing in the Second Division since 2020.

“I heard it and, in particular, I thought it was very beautiful. I lived a little at Cruzeiro, I didn’t follow it much, but I know it’s a giant club, champion of most championships. That’s why those who live here feel this music more. at work to make our fans happy”, he declared.

The Cruzeiro defender knows that access will not be mathematically conquered in the match against Criciúma. For that reason, he adopts a ‘feet on the ground’ stance and prefers to leave the anxiety to the crowd until the goal is completed.

“We are very calm about what we are doing. We know that nothing has been confirmed, we leave this part to the fans. We cannot be anxious, because we have to focus on the style of play, because the teacher (Pezzolano) is always demanding, he doesn’t let that happen within the group”, he pointed out.

strength of the crowd

Oliveira also highlighted the strength of the Cruzeiro fans in the games as home team in the Brazilian Series B. According to the defender, the presence of the blue nation in the stadiums makes all the difference in the performance of the players on the field.

Ranking of Cruzeiro’s home audiences in Serie B 13th Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074 fans, at Mineirão, for the 4th round of Serie B; income of R$ 316,889.00 – photo: Alexandra Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 13th Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074 fans, at Mineirão, for the 4th round of Serie B; income of R$ 316,889.00 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 12º Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115 fans, at Mineirão, for the 2nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 542,074.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 12º Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115 fans, at Mineirão, for the 2nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 542,074.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 11th Cruzeiro 4 x 0 Náutico – 21,228 fans, at Independência, for the 26th round of Serie B; income of R$ 600,345.33 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 11th Cruzeiro 4 x 0 Náutico – 21,228 fans, at Independência, for the 26th round of Serie B; income of R$ 600,345.33 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 10th Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grêmio – 21,831 fans, at Independência, for the 6th round of Serie B; income of R$ 610,879.00 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 10th Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grêmio – 21,831 fans, at Independência, for the 6th round of Serie B; income of R$ 610,879.00 – photo: Alexandra Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 9º Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Chapecoense – 22,432 fans, at Mané Garrincha, for the 24th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,816,425.00 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 9º Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Chapecoense – 22,432 fans, at Mané Garrincha, for the 24th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,816,425.00 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 8th Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Vila Nova – 34,957 fans, at Mineirão, for the 16th round of Serie B; income of R$ 951,228.50 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 8th Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Vila Nova – 34,957 fans, at Mineirão, for the 16th round of Serie B; income of R$ 951,228.50 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 7º Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Sport – 39,032 fans, at Mineirão, for the 15th round of Série B; income of BRL 1,008,670.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press 7º Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Sport – 39,032 fans, at Mineirão, for the 15th round of Série B; income of BRL 1,008,670.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press 6th Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB – ​​42,004 fans, at Mineirão, for the 11th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,498,743.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 6th Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB – ​​42,004 fans, at Mineirão, for the 11th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,498,743.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 5th Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Tombense – 42,274 fans, at Mineirão, for the 22nd round of Série B; income of R$ 1,264,718.00 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 5th Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Tombense – 42,274 fans, at Mineirão, for the 22nd round of Série B; income of R$ 1,264,718.00 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 4th Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Novorizontino – 46,890 fans, at Mineirão, for the 18th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,453,852.00 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 4th Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Novorizontino – 46,890 fans, at Mineirão, for the 18th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,453,852.00 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 3rd Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Bahia – 49,066 fans, at Mineirão, for the 20th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,649,181.04 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 3rd Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Bahia – 49,066 fans, at Mineirão, for the 20th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,649,181.04 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 2nd Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta – 58,076 fans, at Mineirão, for the 13th round of Série B; income of BRL 2,378,469.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 2nd Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta – 58,076 fans, at Mineirão, for the 13th round of Série B; income of BRL 2,378,469.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 1st Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corrêa – 58,397 fans, at Mineirão, for the 8th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,466,489.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 1st Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corrêa – 58,397 fans, at Mineirão, for the 8th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,466,489.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress

“Mineirão is a special place. Toca da Raposa 3, right?! But regardless of where we play, we saw that the fans are present. That’s what makes the difference,” he concluded.

For the game against Criciúma, Cruzeiro expects an audience of more than 55 thousand fans. Mineirão reported that 61,000 tickets were put on sale for this Sunday’s clash.