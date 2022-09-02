Oliveira on music from Cruzeiro’s access: ‘Whoever lives here feels more’
Close to getting a return to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship with Cruzeiro, defender Lucas Oliveira said he liked the “access music”, created by rapper Das Quebradas. 4/9), at 4pm, at Mineirão, against Criciúma, for the 28th round of Série B.
Oliveira said that, even with the short time he worked at the Minas Gerais club, it is possible to see that the lyrics of the song represent a lot for all the people who live Cruzeiro day-to-day. Raposa has been playing in the Second Division since 2020.
“I heard it and, in particular, I thought it was very beautiful. I lived a little at Cruzeiro, I didn’t follow it much, but I know it’s a giant club, champion of most championships. That’s why those who live here feel this music more. at work to make our fans happy”, he declared.
The Cruzeiro defender knows that access will not be mathematically conquered in the match against Criciúma. For that reason, he adopts a ‘feet on the ground’ stance and prefers to leave the anxiety to the crowd until the goal is completed.
“We are very calm about what we are doing. We know that nothing has been confirmed, we leave this part to the fans. We cannot be anxious, because we have to focus on the style of play, because the teacher (Pezzolano) is always demanding, he doesn’t let that happen within the group”, he pointed out.
strength of the crowd
Oliveira also highlighted the strength of the Cruzeiro fans in the games as home team in the Brazilian Series B. According to the defender, the presence of the blue nation in the stadiums makes all the difference in the performance of the players on the field.
Ranking of Cruzeiro’s home audiences in Serie B
“Mineirão is a special place. Toca da Raposa 3, right?! But regardless of where we play, we saw that the fans are present. That’s what makes the difference,” he concluded.
For the game against Criciúma, Cruzeiro expects an audience of more than 55 thousand fans. Mineirão reported that 61,000 tickets were put on sale for this Sunday’s clash.