On loan from Botafogo, Erison recovers from injury and trains with the ball at Estoril on the eve of a game with Sporting

Abhishek Pratap 4 mins ago Sports Comments Off on On loan from Botafogo, Erison recovers from injury and trains with the ball at Estoril on the eve of a game with Sporting 0 Views

embezzlement in Botafogo in the games against Youth and Flamengodue to ankle injury, erison is recovered. loaned to Estoril (POR), the striker trained with the ball this Thursday (1/9), eve of the game with Sporting.

Estoril still hasn’t released those related to the match, so Erison’s presence is not certain. Coach Nélson Veríssimo said that the player is “being integrated” into the squad.

Erison once again highlighted his motivation to play in Portugal, in an Instagram post.

Very motivated to defend Estoril Praia and to play in European football for the first time, which is the realization of a childhood dream. I hope to help the club achieve its goals and also to reach all the potential that this chance will give me. I promise a lot of commitment, work and commitment to the club, qualities that I always carry with me wherever I go. May it be a period of much growth and joy, Estoril“, wrote Erison.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Court orders Pele to undergo paternity test | Sport

Pele will undergo paternity test – Reproduction/Twitter Pele will undergo paternity testPlayback/Twitter Published 09/01/2022 19:59 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved