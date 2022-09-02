Oncoclínicas and Unimed create a cancer hospital in SP

Oncoclínicas said this Thursday that it had signed a binding memorandum of understanding with the Unimed Nacional cooperative for a new hospital complex and integrated cancer treatment center in the city of São Paulo, with investments estimated at 300 million reais.

The new venture, called Cancer Center São Paulo and in which Oncoclínicas will have a 75% stake, against 25% of Unimed, will comprise 40,000 square meters and is estimated to be completed in 36 months, said the network of cancer treatment clinics. in relevant fact.

The center will include 350 beds for hospitalization and 20 rooms for highly complex surgeries.

“The Cancer Center will be able to comprise services of other specialties, to be defined between the parties, and will also assist patients of diverse operators of plans and private insurances of medical assistance to the health, acting independently”, said Oncoclínicas.

The transaction still depends on the signing of definitive documents. The location of the complex was not specified.

The president of Unimed Nacional, Luiz Paulo Tostes Coimbra, told Reuters in early August that the cooperative, the largest in the Unimed system, should announce some strategic partnerships in the coming months, including with stock exchange companies, in order to verticalize the operation, but at the time he did not disclose the names of the companies.