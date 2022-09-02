Oncoclínicas and Unimed will build a cancer treatment center in São Paulo

THE oncoclinics signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Unimed for joint investment in a new hospital complex and integrated cancer treatment center in the city of São Paulo. The planned contributions are R$ 300 million.

Oncoclínicas will hold a 75% equity interest in Cancer Center Sao Paulo and Unimed will participate with 25%, acting as one of the investors and commercial partners.

Chemotherapy session: treatment center will focus on cancer

The Cancer Center São Paulo will comprise a total area of ​​approximately 40 thousand m². Estimated to be completed in about 36 months, the new high-complexity center will have a diagnostic imaging park, integrated pathological anatomy and genomics, 350 inpatient beds and 20 highly complex surgery rooms (including robotic surgeries), among other services.

“Cancer Center São Paulo represents one of Oncoclínicas’ most important steps towards its strategic objective of covering the entire patient journey in the main markets where the company already has a relevant presence, leveraging demand from its clinics,” he said. the company in a statement.