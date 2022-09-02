Oncoclínicas announces JV with Unimed for ‘cancer center’ in São Paulo

Oncoclínicas has just closed a partnership with Unimed Nacional for the construction of a new cancer center in São Paulo — a project that should take three years to complete and demand a capex of R$ 300 million.

Under the terms of the contract, Oncoclínicas will own 75% of the enterprise, and Unimed Nacional the other 25%.

This model of joint venture is the same adopted by Oncoclínicas in five of its six cancer centers already operational. In Rio, for example, the partnership is with Casa de Saúde São José; in Belo Horizonte, with Unimed BH; and in Salvador, with the Santa Izabel Hospital.

O cancer center of São Paulo will have 40,000 square meters and will operate with 350 beds when it reaches its peak capacity, in three years.

The medium and high-complexity hospital “will cover the entire journey of the cancer patient, from A to Z,” Oncoclínicas CEO Bruno Ferrari told the Brazil Journal. “It will have diagnostics, pathological anatomy, genomics, cell therapy, robotic surgery and a part with all the facilities for radiotherapy.”

The partnership with Unimed Nacional is important because the cancer center it is born “stocked with a large base of lives,” said the CEO.

Unimed Nacional has a portfolio of more than 630,000 customers in São Paulo and the metropolitan region, and is one of the fastest growing health plans in the metropolis. Oncoclínicas already had a partnership in the outpatient treatment of Unimed Nacional customers, who could use the company’s two clinics in São Paulo, in addition to its radiotherapy center.

The contract between the two companies does not provide for any type of exclusivity — the cancer center also will serve other health plan operators.

For Unimed, the investment is a way of expanding the offer of its accredited network, making the plan more attractive – at the same time that, as a partner in the enterprise, you will have greater control over your customers’ journey, which helps to reduce costs.

“Today, our clients’ cancer treatment is dispersed in our network and we are unable to follow the journey,” said Unimed Nacional CEO Luiz Paulo Tostes Coimbra. “The most important thing about this partnership is how we will influence the course of treatment, qualifying and shortening this journey and having greater control over it. The cost reduction is a consequence.”

For Oncoclínicas, the new cancer center it’s part of the strategy to capture a larger share of the patient journey.

Until recently, when a patient at one of its clinics needed to undergo a complex treatment, Oncoclínicas referred him to third-party hospitals — leaving a prescription on the table.

You cancer centers they also have a higher margin than chemotherapy infusion clinics, contributing to an increase in consolidated profitability.

Oncoclínicas has already said it wants to reach 10 cancer centers until the end of next year, between units already in operation and others still under construction.

The company does not disclose the location of the three that it will launch, but says that they should be in large capitals, “where the company already has a significant presence with clinics and demand from pre-existing patients,” said CFO Cristiano Camargo.

At first, the company said that it will not pass guidance of revenue and EBITDA of this new unit – but the numbers will be released as the construction of the project progresses.

You cancer centers today they represent around 10% of Oncoclínicas’ revenue, and the goal is to reach 30% in three to five years, better reflecting the reality of the oncology market, which is divided 50/50 between infusion/outpatient and hospital services.

One of the differences of cancer centers of Oncoclínicas is that they will operate in partnership with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, recognized as the best cancer center from United States.

Oncoclínicas will use the Dana-Farber brand on the facade of its hospitals, as well as its protocols, flows and care processes, in addition to discussing specific patient cases together with Americans and exchanging physicians.

The first cancer center to operate in this way will be the one in Belo Horizonte, and the idea is to take the model to everyone.

Pedro Arbex