Palmeiras has the 5th highest average attendance in the year, but it even surpasses Flamengo among clubs that fill the stadium the most as home team; see numbers

Palmeiras has an average occupancy of 75% of the seats in the matches it sent at Allianz Parque and Arena Barueri

leader of Brazilian championship and semifinalist of CONMEBOL LibertadoresO palm trees currently have the 5th highest average audience in Brazil. However, a survey shows that Verdão leads the ranking of the teams that fill the stadium the most in their home matches, according to the occupancy percentage of each stadium.

Counting all the competitions, Alviverde received 936,435 people in 29 games, counting Allianz Parque (ability to 43,713 people) and Arena Barueri (31,452). Their general average attendance was 32,290 paying customers, which gives an occupancy percentage of 75%.

This is the highest number of its kind in the country, tied with the 75% of Corinthians. However, the alvinegra team played fewer games as home team (27), which puts it in the 2nd position in the list in the tie-breaking criteria.

The Palestinian capacity also exceeds the general leader in terms of public in Brazil, which is the Flamengowith 43,829 fans per game.

The percentage of occupation of Rubro-Negro, in turn, is 63%which leaves it in 3rd placement in this ranking.

complete the top 5 O Atlético-MG it’s the Sao Paulo, as shown in the numbers below.

It is worth mentioning that the data were taken from the official borderôs of the matches and take into account the paying audience of each duel.

top 5 of public averages as home team in Brazil:

1. Flemish: 43,829

2. Corinthians: 37,076

3. São Paulo: 34,338

4. Atlético-MG: 33,568

5. Palm trees: 32,290

top 5 of occupancy percentages as principal in Brazil:

1. Palm trees: 75% (29 home games)

2. Corinthians: 75% (27 games as home team)

3. Flemish: 63% (27 games as home team)

4. Atlético-MG: 61% (26 home games)

5. São Paulo: 57% (31 games as home team)

The capacities of each stadium that the hosts used

1. Palm trees: Allianz Parque (43,713) and Arena Barueri (31,452)

2. Corinthians: Neo Química Arena (49,205)

3. Flemish: Maracanã (78,838), Mané Garrincha (72,788), Nílton Santos (46,831), Raulino de Oliveira (18,230) and Luso-Brasileiro (5,994)

4. Athletic–MG: Mineirão (61,927) and Independência (23,000)

5. are Paul: Morumbi (67,052) and Arena Barueri (31,452)