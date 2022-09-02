Palmeiras reevaluates plan against Bragantino and may have starters

In Palmeiras’ planning, Saturday’s game (3), against Red Bull Bragantino, for the Brazilian Championship, was seen as a respite. After an intense month of August, which began and ended with the knockout matches of Libertadores and had, as a filling, the sequence of Corinthians, Flamengo and Fluminense, vice-leaders of the national team, the idea was to manage forces.

Initially, the game would serve to alleviate the physical wear and tear of the squad, saving the most tired among the main players, even if they were not yet at the limit. But plans can change, according to the UOL Esporte heard from sources at the club. Instead of preserving, Abel considers using their main names in the duel, albeit for a shorter period.

Thus, it is possible that fundamental players such as Gómez, Piquerez, Zé Rafael, Rony and Dudu play less part of the game. As for Danilo, his presence is practically guaranteed. Suspended for two matches, he did not play in the first leg of the Libertadores semifinal, nor will he play in the return match.

Looking at the leaderboard, Palmeiras went through the last direct confrontations unscathed and remains the leader in the Brasileirão, managing to extend the advantage to the 2nd place. On the 13th, the runner-up was Corinthians, and the advantage was six points. Today, the difference to Flamengo, which currently occupies second place, is seven. But the feeling is not of security, because the performance of the alviverde team shows a decline.

Despite the quality of the opponents and the importance of the clashes, Palmeiras won only one of their last five games. It was on the 13th, at the Derbi, in Itaquera.

Before, draw 0-0 with Galo, in the heroic penalty shootout by Libertadores. Then, they also tied with the Rio de Janeiro duo and, last Tuesday (30), they lost 1-0 to Athletico-PR in the semifinals of the continental tournament.

If they don’t beat Red Bull Bragantino, Palmeiras can see the advantage for the second place drop to four points, in case of defeat, and to five, if they draw, if Flamengo beat Ceará. In the best scenario, it is worth remembering, Palmeiras can have a ten-point advantage again, if they win and Flamengo lose.

Raphael Veiga, with a sprained right ankle, will certainly not face Bragantino and has great chances of not playing against Athletico-PR either. On Thursday, he didn’t train and just did some recovery work inside the training center.