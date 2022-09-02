Pantanal: José Leôncio and peons go after Solano, get frustrated and villain mocks: “To make up for humiliation”

In scenes that will air soon on “wetland“, Solano (Rafael Sieg) will be interrogated by Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and other peons on José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm. Everything will happen when Zefa (Paula Barbosa) finds a gun in Solano’s room and, desperate, tells the peons suspicious that the gun bearer is responsible for attempting the life of José Lucas (Irandhir Santos), they break into Tenório’s residence and take the suspect for interrogation.

José Leôncio, José Lucas, Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa), Tadeu (José Loreto) and Tibério (Guito) interrogate the hired killer, but cannot get a confession. “Do you know how many pawns I have on this farm alone? Enough to never let you pass the first portêra if you try to make a joke!”, threatens Irma’s brother-in-law (Camila Morgado), by releasing the boy. The villain then breaks down in tears and lies: “I’ve never shot anyone in my life. God forbid and wait. Also, Master Tenório never ordered me to kill a capybara. He’s innocent like I am. I don’t know where the hell this story came from!”.

Meanwhile, Maria Bruaca’s ex-husband (Isabel Teixeira) notices Solano’s disappearance and goes to the neighboring farm in search of answers. Upon arriving there, he confirms the killer’s story and then confronts Zefa, who doesn’t shut up and repeats the conversation he overheard between the squatter and his son. “That master Zé Leôncio had to be the first. I saw you say that to him!”shoot. “The first to know the things you told behind their backs. That’s what we were talking about”rebuts Marcelo’s brother (Lucas Letto), leaving the housemaid embarrassed.

The land grabber suggests that José Leôncio hand Solano over to the police. The farmer listens to the villain, hands the boy over to the authorities, but ends up discovering that the hired killer has no criminal record. Back at Tenório’s farm, the bandit appears with a horse he won from the rancher. “Courtesy of the master Zé Leôncio. To make up for the humiliation that he had put me through”he says, mocking the situation.