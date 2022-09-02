Pantanal: Old man from Rio makes prediction and exposes José Leôncio’s death: “It’s time”

Jove’s father (Jesuíta Barbosa) will be the victim of a heart attack and will not survive in the final stretch of the soap opera

In the next chapters of the novel “wetland“, O old man from the river (Osmar Prado) will predict the death of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira). According to information from columnist André Romano, from the “TV Observatory”, the mystical being will once again set foot on the lands of Filó’s companion (Dira Paes).

The protector of nature, by the way, will release the premonition in a sequel that promises to be exciting.”It’s time [da morte do José Leôncio]… You can’t even imagine, what’s more, it’s ok. Juventino, Juventino… Let go of this nostalgia, man, let go of it! In a ‘fore weep for what was lost…“, says the grandfather of Jove (Jesuit Barbosa).

“You didn’t lose anything, because you never had anything of your own in this life. Nobody owns anything, remember? Nobody is… Why then should you be?“, will complete the mystical being, who in this Thursday’s chapter (1), was mysteriously present at the viola circle.

It is important to note that, if the remake follow the original version, the rancher will die in the last chapter of the serial, victim of a massive heart attack. the ex-husband of Madeleinethen, he will finally meet the old Joventino again and discover why he never saw his father’s spirit.