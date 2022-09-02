Pantanal: see photos of pregnant Juma | come around

There’s a new crazy leopard 🐆 to arrive in ‘Pantanal’. In the next chapters of the 9 o’clock soap opera, we will have a passage of time of a few months and Juma (Alanis Guillen) will appear four months pregnant, with a small belly already clearly visible. And who will tell our jaguar girl that she will have a girl will be Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado).

1 of 4 Time spent in ‘Pantanal’: Juma (Alanis Guillen) four months pregnant — Photo: Fábio Rocha/Globo

2 of 4 Juma (Alanis Guillen) four months pregnant in ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: Fábio Rocha/Globo

3 of 4 In ‘Pantanal’, Juma is four months pregnant — Photo: Fábio Rocha/Globo
4 of 4 In ‘Pantanal’: Juma (Alanis Guillen) four months pregnant — Photo: Fábio Rocha/Globo

Alanis herself had already shown her “pregnant belly” on the networks:

Alanis Guillen appears pregnant as Juma backstage at ‘Pantanal’ – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

