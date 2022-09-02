Pat and Moa are shocked by the revelation of Danilo in Cara e Courage

Danilo (Ricardo Pereira) was already relieved to have finally managed to fulfill his plan to sell the secret formula to entrepreneurs in the war sector, but he ended up encountering a setback that he was not expecting at all, and for that he decided to take some satisfaction with Pat (Paolla Oliveira) and Moa (Marcelo Serrado). In the next chapters of face and courageRebeca’s (Mariana Santos) husband will make a revelation that will leave the stunt duo completely shocked and without reaction.

Danilo’s plan had been a success, even if his wife’s life was at risk, but now he had finally got his hands on the money he wanted so badly and shared it with his partners. However, a call from the buyers made him discover that the formula sold was not correct, and he was completely furious that he had been tricked in such a subtle way.

Jonathan is responsible for changing the formula. Source: Reproduction/Globo

Jonathan is responsible for changing the formula. Source: Reproduction/Globo

That’s when the crook goes to meet Pat and Moa at his company to tell them that the formula had been changed, leaving the stunt doubles shocked, as they didn’t know any of this either and believed they had been passed on when Danilo fulfilled its objective. None of them suspect that it was all part of Jonathan’s (Guilherme Weber) plan to keep the formula from falling into the wrong hands for some reason.

Now, Pat and Moa will go to Jonathan’s meeting to ask for explanations about what happened and the reasons for this change without anyone knowing, but the scientist will already be working alone on his real objective since he developed this formula so valuable to the world.