Patient is sentenced to death for promoting drug and sex raves in a psychiatric hospital

One psychiatric hospital patient in Hanoi (Vietnam) was sentenced this week to death for promoting drug and sex raves in the medical unit.

Nguyen Xuan Quy, 39, was admitted to the hospital in 2018. Two years later, the room he lived in ended up turning into lsoundproof raves venue, strobe lighting, booming speakers and DJ tables.

For raves goers, Nguyen offered MDMA (ecstasy), ketamine and methamphetaminetold a report in the “Daily Star”. Sex workers also offered room service..

The parties promoted by the patient were frequented by other inmates and hospital staff.

The combination of colluding employees and soundproof walls allowed Nguyen to promote events for monthsuntil the scheme was discovered, in March of last year, during a police operation.

Drugs discovered with Nguyen Xuan Quy and his cronies Photo: Reproduction

According to local reports, Nguyen also became the boss of a drug ring that hospital residents struggling with addiction helped him manage.

Nguyen Van Ngoc was also sentenced to death for supplying the drugs to the hospital patient. Other patients, nurses and a nursing technician received prison sentences, ranging from 5 years to life, for involvement in the scheme.

From Thi Luu, Nguyen’s doctor and director of a hospital department, was sentenced to three years in prison. she stated knowing that the patient had renovated his room, but did not report to the management of the hospital unit. Not herI thought I received a bribe to keep silent.