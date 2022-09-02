Paulo Guedes says Brazil is ‘flying’ and calculates ‘monetary wind’ in favor in 2023

Minister projected growth of Brazilian Gross Domestic Product above the main global economies and highlighted the resumption of the sector after the end of the restrictive measures of Covid-19

Paulo Guedes is the current Minister of Economy of the Bolsonaro government.



The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, participated this Thursday, 1st, in the 10th edition of the Entrepreneur Fair, in Rio de Janeiro, and took the opportunity to speak during the opening ceremony of the event. On the spot, the government official Jair Bolsonaro celebrated the release of the result of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the 2nd quarter, with a positive variation of 1.2% in the period, projected an economic growth above the main world economies and stressed that the performance was only possible after the government changed the ‘axis’ of the Brazilian economy to the private sector. “The great force, which is being released in Brazil, with tax reduction, simplification, improvement in the business environment, is private investment. We already have R$ 900 billion in private investment over the next ten years. And now comes the investments in renewable energy and food security. If you take the G7 and take the China, Brazil is growing faster than all of them. USA and Europe including going into recession and China with the possibility of recession. And all of them with rising inflation and ours falling. Brazilian inflation should be lower than the US and Europe. It’s already nine straight months of downward revision. Meanwhile, in the US, inflation is already being revised upwards”, pointed out the minister to businessmen there.

Guedes once again declared that Brazil is “doomed” to grow for the next ten years and explained that, in addition to the investments already contracted, the Central Bank has the “handbrake on” to fight inflation, but in the following years, the organ will begin to blow “monetary winds” favorable to growth. “It’s been nine straight months that the inflation review has been downward. And it’s been four or five months since the growth review is moving upwards. country would be growing 3.5% or 4% were it not [a alta nos] fees. There is no reason for pessimism, quite the opposite,” she highlighted. “You look at international trade, we’re breaking records. You look at the collection, every month it breaks records. Electricity consumption: breaking records. Unemployment reached 14.9%, because of Covid, and it started to fall: 14%, 13%, 12%, 11%, 10%… It is already at 9.1%. The main message is the following: growth is strong, inflation is coming down, the tax regime is strong, the job market is very strong — for the first time 100 million Brazilians are working. The signs are of a vigorous recovery, Brazil is coming back.”