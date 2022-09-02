Payroll: US creates 315,000 jobs in August, but unemployment rises to 3.7%

The United States created 315,000 jobs outside the agricultural sector in August, above expectations, but the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, according to payroll data released this Friday (2).

The result came a little above market expectations (which predicted 300,000), but the projection was that the unemployment rate would remain at 3.5%, according to Refinitiv.

Following the release of the indicator, US futures indices gained strength on Wall Street, with Dow Jones futures up 0.51%; the S&P futures, 0.54%; and Nasdaq, 0.55%. The Ibovespa Futuro turned up and the dollar deepened its fall.

The fear is that a buoyant job market would give the Fed leeway to be more aggressive in raising interest rates. In July, for example, the payroll showed the creation of 528 thousand jobs (far above the expectation of 250 thousand).

Despite job creation in August, the number of unemployed rose by 344,000 between July and August, to 6 million people, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), an affiliate of the US Department of Labor.

august payroll

• Job vacancies: +315 thousand (estimate: +300 thousand)

• Unemployment rate: 3.7% (3.5%)

The BLS also says that the number of permanent unemployed increased by 188,000 to 1.4 million, and that of long-term unemployed (without a job for more than 26 weeks) remained at 1.1 million (18.8% of the total ).

Among the major groups of workers, unemployment rates rose for adult men (3.5%) and Hispanics (4.5%), but had little change for adult women (3.3%), teenagers (10.4% ), whites (3.2%), blacks (6.4%) and Asians (2.8%).

The importance of payroll

Traditionally important indicator for the markets, the payroll (or US employment report) not only brings complete data on the labor market in the country, but also helps to understand the economic situation of the largest economy in the world.

The data is released monthly by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and, like inflation data, is considered by the Fed in setting the US interest rate — which affects markets around the world.

