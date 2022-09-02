Pedro Scooby exposes situation with his children and regrets: “Desolate”

The surfer said he got stuck at the airport and couldn’t travel with the kids.

Pedro Scooby used social networks, this Thursday, the 1st, to expose an unpleasant situation he had with his children.

In the United States, the professional sportsman said he was unable to return to Brazil with Liz, Bem and Dom – from his former marriage with Luana Piovani.

“The woman said that there is no place for me and my children on the flight. There is no vacancy tomorrow, nor the day after tomorrow. That I’ll have to go on Sunday morning. How crazy, huh?” she complained.

The famous assured that he had bought the tickets 4 months ago and, even so, he had problems. “I am devastated with three children at the airport. You can’t sleep at the airport like a movie,” he said.

It is worth remembering that he is waiting for his fourth child. This time, from the current relationship with Cinthia Dicker.

Pedro Scooby at BBB22

The carioca was in the most recent edition of Big Brother Brasil, led by Tadeu Schmidt. He was the 16th eliminated of the season that was won by Arthur Aguiar. Out here, the champion has already confirmed that he is not close to his former confinement colleague.

