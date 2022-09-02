Pele must perform paternity test determined by Justice: ‘normal, common and necessary procedure’, says lawyer | Santos and Region

To g1, lawyer Paulo Gustavo Arantes stated that the process is still under judicial secrecy, but with all procedures taking place on a regular basis, and denied that he will appeal the decision. “In any paternity investigation action, there is a need for a DNA test. Normal, common and necessary procedure“.

The process runs in Itaquera (SP), however, the test request was sent to the Forum of Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, the city where the former player lives, so that the judge determines the collection of biological material at Pelé’s home. for the DNA test.

Judge Renato Zanela Pandin and Cruz Gandini determined, on August 18, the dispatch of a letter to the Institute of Social Medicine and Criminology of São Paulo (IMESC), which must schedule a date and time for the collection of genetic material at the former player’s residence.

The document also determines that, after scheduling, Pelé must be personally summoned to stay at home on the date and time scheduled by the Institute. The judge pointed out, however, that it is just a collection, as the analysis will take place in a different region from Guarujá.

THE Public Defender’s Office informedin note, who works on behalf of Maria do Socorro Azevedobut that, because it is a process what proceeding under judicial secrecy, cannot provide any information regarding the case.

Former player Edson Arantes do Nascimento is the father of seven children: Sandra, Flávia, twins Celeste and Joshua, Kelly Cristina, Edinho and Jennifer.

The King of Football was married to Rosemeri Cholbi, with whom he had three children: Edinho, Jennifer and Kelly. The former player’s second marriage was to gospel singer Assíria Nascimento, with whom he had Joshua and Celeste. In 2016, Pelé married businesswoman Marcia Cibele Aoki at an event house in Guarujá.

In 1991, Sandra Regina Machado, then 27 years old, filed a lawsuit in court to be recognized as the daughter of the King of Football. In 1992, a DNA test proved that Sandra is the former player’s daughter, but the action had appeals that lasted for another 4 years and the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) confirmed paternity and denied the request for a new test.

In 1996, Sandra received ‘Arantes do Nascimento’ in her surname and received a new birth certificate. She was born in Guarujá after a relationship between the maid Anízia Machado and the former player. Even with the end of the legal battle, Pelé preferred not to approach his daughter and criticized the fact that Sandra had waited so long to demand recognition of paternity.

Sandra’s story was opposite to that of her sister, physical therapist Flávia Kurtz, who was publicly presented as Pelé’s daughter in 2002, without the need to sue her father. The former player had a relationship with Flávia’s mother in 1969, during a trip to Porto Alegre.

Pelé with his wife Marcia and the dog Cacau — Photo: Reproduction