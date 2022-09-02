People with type A blood have a 16% higher risk of stroke before age 60

People with type A blood are at greater risk of having a stroke, also known as a stroke, before age 60, according to US researchers. The risk of blood vessel blockage is 16% higher than for other types, such as B, AB, and O.

Published in the scientific journal neurology, the meta-analysis was led by researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in the United States. During the research, it was also possible to conclude that people with blood type O are at least at risk of suffering from an early stroke.

People with blood type A have a higher risk of having an early stroke (Image: Seventyfourimages/Envato)

“Those people [que têm derrame] are more likely to die from the event, and survivors potentially face decades of disability. Despite this, there is little research on the causes of early strokes,” explains Steven Kittner, professor of neurology and one of the study’s authors, in a statement.

How was the study done that estimates the risk of stroke before 60?

In the research, the team of scientists considered 48 other studies that involved details about genetics and the incidence of strokes among patients. In total, 17,000 people who had a stroke under the age of 60 and another 600,000 healthy individuals were counted.

After adjusting for sex and other factors, the researchers found that people with blood type A had a 16% higher risk of having an early stroke than people with other blood types. On the other hand, people with type O have a 12% lower risk of early stroke than people with other blood types.

Why is blood type A more dangerous?

At the moment, the research team still does not know why early stroke cases are more associated with a specific type. “We still don’t know why blood type A confers a higher risk, but it likely has something to do with blood clotting factors, such as platelets and cells that line blood vessels, as well as other circulating proteins, which play an important role in blood clotting. development of blood clots”, ponders Kittner.

Now, “we need more follow-up studies to clarify what are the mechanisms that lead to increased risk of stroke” in type A people, adds the researcher.

In the covid-19 pandemic, another team of researchers found that those with blood type A are at greater risk of developing severe forms of the disease. This risk is 2.5 times higher when compared to people who are type O. As with the current research, it was not possible to reach a conclusion behind the evidence.

Source: Neurology and University of Maryland