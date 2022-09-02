Pernambuco confirms community transmission of monkeypox; state has 502 reported cases | Pernambuco

With 502 cases reported and 42 attested by laboratory tests, the government of Pernambuco confirmed, this Thursday (1st), the community transmission of monkeypox (monkeypox) in the state. This means that, at this stage, it is no longer possible to identify the source of the infection.

The new bulletin was released in the early evening by the State Department of Health (SES-PE). In all, the state has 351 cases still under investigation. Until this Thursday, 109 occurrences had been ruled out.

In the previous bulletin, of August 26, Pernambuco had reported 387 cases and confirmed 23 occurrences of the disease.

In a note, the executive secretary of Health Surveillance, Patrícia Ismael, said that community transmission was already expected, since “several states in the country have already confirmed the sustained circulation and autochthonous spread of the virus”.

According to her, from the point of view of epidemiological surveillance, “all the monitoring and follow-up actions of the cases remain, as well as the mandatory notification by the health services”.

The state stated that most cases manifest mildly. However, the government warns that the population should be more attentive to symptoms, such as skin lesions.

According to the most recent bulletin, cases were confirmed in patients from the following municipalities:

Of this total, there are 36 men and six women with confirmed cases of monkeypox in Pernambuco. All are in home isolation.

Eighteen patients are between 20 and 29 years old. Fourteen people are in the range between 30 and 39 and eight, between 40 and 49 years. Two patients are over 60 years old.

The 351 cases that are under investigation are from people residing in the following municipalities:

The reported cases are 198 men and 151 women. All are monitored by municipal epidemiological surveillance teams

The age groups are as follows: 0 to 9 (52 cases), 10 to 19 (58), 20 to 29 (79), 30 to 39 (60), 40 to 49 (51) and 50 to 59 (30) and 60 and over (19.

Monkey pox: what you need to know

With 3,788 diagnosed cases of monkeypox as of August 21, Brazil has surpassed the United Kingdom and Germany, and is now the third country with the most confirmed cases in the world.

According to the most recent bulletin from the Ministry of Health, another 4,175 cases are considered suspicious and are awaiting the result of the RT-PCR exam to confirm or rule out the disease.

In June, SES-PE issued a technical note to public and private health services on the guidelines to be adopted for surveillance, monitoring and clinical management of suspected and confirmed cases.

Monkeypox has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The first confirmed case in Pernambuco was “imported”, involving a resident of São Paulo. The man left Guarulhos to spend a season in Greater Recife.

On August 9, infectious disease specialist Demétrius Montenegro, from Hospital Universitário Oswaldo Cruz (Huoc), in Recife, warned that “mild symptoms” make it difficult to diagnose the disease.

Transmission occurs through close contact with injuries, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding, regardless of the sexual orientation of those who are infected.

The disease usually causes the following initial symptoms:

fever;

headache;

muscle aches;

back pain;

swollen nodes (lymph nodes);

chills;

exhaustion

Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the fever appears, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.

According to the Ministry of Health, people with symptoms of the disease should seek medical attention if they have any suspicious symptoms, and issued the following recommendations:

Maintain the use of masks, especially in environments with individuals potentially contaminated with the virus;

Stay away from people who have suspicious symptoms such as fever and skin-mucosal lesions (skin rash, which usually affects the face and extremities and evolves from macules to papules, vesicles, pustules and later crusts);

Use condoms in all types of sexual intercourse (oral, vaginal, anal) since transmission through intimate contact has been the most frequent;

Be alert to see if your sexual partner has any lesions in the genital area and, if present, do not have contact;

Seek medical assistance, if you have any suspicious symptoms, so that a clinical and, eventually, laboratory diagnosis can be established.