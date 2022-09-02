Pernambuco confirms community transmission of monkeypox; there are already more than 500 records of the disease

The Pernambuco Health Department (SES) confirms, this Thursday (1st), the community transmission gives monkey pox in the state.

The Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs-PE) counts, so far, 502 notificationswith 351 cases still under investigation, 42 confirmed and 109 discarded cases.

“Community transmission of the disease occurs when it is no longer possible to identify the source of the infection. This stage was already expected, since several states in the country have already confirmed the sustained circulation and autochthonous spread of the virus”, says the executive secretary of Health Surveillance, Patrícia Ismael.

She adds that, from the point of view of epidemiological surveillance, all the monitoring and follow-up actions of the cases remain, as well as the mandatory notification by the health services. “It is also important to remember that the State already has the Public Health Response Plan for Monkeypox cases in Pernambuco, with the objective of minimizing the impact caused by the introduction of the virus in the state territory. We also continue to equip municipal managers to ensure an adequate response to the disease.”

Of the total number of monkeypox notifications in Pernambuco, 42 patients had laboratory confirmation for monkeypox and involve people living in the cities of Recife (27), Jaboatão dos Guararapes (4), Paulista (2), Olinda (2), Caruaru (2), Petrolina (1), Camaragibe (1), Surubim (1), São Joseph of Egypt (1) and Shire (1).

At age groups of confirmed cases of monkey pox are: 20 to 29 (18), 30 to 39 (14) and 40 to 49 (8), 60 and more (2). Among them, 36 males and 6 females. Of the confirmed cases, all are in home isolation.

already the 351 monkeypox cases under investigation are from people residing in the municipalities of Recife (53), Olinda (44), Jaboatão dos Guararapes (42), Paulista (25), Abreu e Lima (13), Caruaru (10), Petrolina (11), Belo Jardim (9 ), Cabo de Santo Agostinho (9), Carpina (9), Camaragibe (7), Paudalho (7), Garanhuns (6), Limoeiro (5), Tuparetama (5), Buíque (4), Ferreiros (4), Pesqueira (4), Araripina (3), Floresta (3), Jatobá (3), Ouricuri (3), São José do Egito (3), São Lourenço da Mata (3), Araçoiaba (3), Bom Jardim (2) ), Brejo da Madre de Deus (2), Cabrobó (2), Igarassu (2), Ipojuca (2), Itaquitinga (2), Lagoa Grande (2), Machados (2), Nazaré da Mata (2), Palmares (2), Pedra (2), São Caitano (2), Tabira (2), Tacaimbó (2), Afogados da Ingazeira (1), Alagoinha (1), Altinho (1), Arcoverde (1), Barreiros (1) ), Belém do São Francisco (1), Bezerros (1), Brejinho (1), Camocim de São Félix (1), Casinhas (1), Catende (1), Condado (1), Custodia (1), Fernando de Noronha (1), Gameleira (1), Granite (1), Gravatá (1), Itamaracá Island (1), Ipubi (1), Jaqueira (1), Jucati (1), Lajedo (1), Pombos (1), Rio Formoso (1), Sairé (1), Salgueiro (1), Santa Maria do Cambucá (1), São João (1), São Joaquim do Monte (1), São Vicente Ferrer (1), Serra Talhada (1), Timbaúba (1), Toritama (1), Strand do Lério (1) and Strands (1).

The age groups of cases under investigation monkeypox are: 0 to 9 (52), 10 to 19 (58), 20 to 29 (79), 30 to 39 (60), 40 to 49 (51) and 50 to 59 (30) and 60 and more (19), being 198 males and 151 females. The reported cases are being monitored by the municipal epidemiological surveillance teams.

Monkey pox: check out the care

“Although most cases manifest themselves lightly, we reinforce the need for the population to be more watch out for symptoms, such as skin lesions. As there is still no vaccine for the disease, it is important to maintain some precautions”, guides Patrícia Ismael.

“If lesions appear, you need to seek a health service in your city, maintain isolation and follow all medical recommendations, in order to prevent the transmission and spread of the virus”, adds the executive secretary.