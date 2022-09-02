Petrobras (PETR4) announces 7% cut in gasoline prices starting Friday

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) announced this morning that, as of next Friday (2), it will reduce the average sale price of gasoline A for distributors from R$3.53 to R$3.28 per liter, a reduction of R$ 0.25 per liter, or a decrease of 7.08%. This is the fourth consecutive cut since mid-July.

Considering the mandatory blending of 73% gasoline A and 27% anhydrous ethanol for the composition of gasoline sold at gas stations, Petrobras’ share of the consumer price will rise from R$ 2.57, on average, to R$ 2.39 for every liter sold at the pump, or a drop of 7%.

“This reduction follows the evolution of reference prices and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjunctural volatility of international quotations and the interest rate. exchange”, highlighted the company.

THE This reduction follows another three announced by the oil company since mid-July, when a cycle of low fuel prices began, as a result of lower global oil prices. Now the state-owned fuel is at the lowest level since March.

It is worth noting that, the day before, president and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that by the end of the week there should be “good news” from Petrobras on fuel prices, in line with what he said was the policy of the new company direction.

“Fuel every week we have good news. Today [ontem] It’s Wednesday, I think by Friday there will be more good news because it is being a practice of the new president of Petrobras”, Bolsonaro said in a quick interview with SBT in Curitiba, where he participated in a rally.

(with Reuters)

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. watch here.

Related