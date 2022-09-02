Petrobras (PETR4), Vale (VALE3) and other shares to earn dividends until November

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business Comments Off on Petrobras (PETR4), Vale (VALE3) and other shares to earn dividends until November 3 Views

Business

Laura Intrieri
Petrobras (PETR4), Vale (VALE3) and other shares to earn dividends until November
Petrobras (PETR4) is on the BB list

THE Petrobras (PETR4) is listed in the recommended dividend portfolio of BB Investimentos for the period from September to November 2022.

On Wednesday (31), Petrobras announced the payment of the first installment of amegadividend‘ of R$ 87.8 billion approved by its Board of Directors in July.

The gross amount corresponds to R$ 2,939 in dividends and BRL 0.427 in interest on equityresulting in R$3.37 per outstanding share (both preferred and common).

The second payment of the installment, of R$ 3.66 per share, will be made on September 20, through dividends.

Petrobras and other names on the BB list

BB Investimentos selected 10 shares of companies that stand out in the payment of earnings and, in the view of the house’s analysts, have the potential for appreciation for the period.

The institution has reached the following names: CCR (CCRO3), CPFL Energia (CPFE3), Copasa (CSMG3), EDP (ENBR3), Itaú (ITUB4), Petrobras (PETR4), SulAmérica (SULA11), Unipar (UNIP6), Vale ( VALE3) and Vibra Energia (VBBR3).

Check below the weight of each share and the respective dividend yield expected:

CompanytickerWeightexpected DY
CCRCCRO310%3.3%
CPFL EnergiaCPFE310%9.4%
cupCSMG310%5.6%
Energies from BrazilENBR310%6.4%
ItauITUB410%4.5%
PetrobrasPETR410%38.6%
South AmericaSULA1110%3.4%
uniparUNIP610%at
OKVALE310%12.7%
vibrate energyVBBR310%6.1%

The expected average dividend yield is around 6.4%. Without Petrobras, the average drops to 6.4%.

THE dividend portfolio of BB accumulates an appreciation of 15.1% in the last 24 years. The dividend index (IDIV) has 12.4%, while the Ibovespa dropped 1.9% in the same period.

world’s biggest payer

Petrobras won the post of the world’s largest dividend payer in the second quarter of 2022, after paying US$9.7 billion in dividends and beating giants such as Nestlé, Rio Tinto, China Mobile and Microsoft.

The 35th edition of the Global Dividend Index, by manager Janus Henderson, analyzed the 1200 largest companies in the world by market capitalization, which represent 90% of dividends paid globally.

THE Petrobras is the only Brazilian representative among the 10 companies that pay the most. See the list:

rankingTop payers in 2Q22
1Petrobras
twoNestlé SA
3Rio Tinto
4China Mobile Limited
5Mercedez-Benz Group AG
6BNP Paribas
7Ecopetrol SA
8Allianz SE
9Microsoft Corporation
10Sanofi
Subtotal $bi61.7

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Roberto Setúbal on fintechs: “they started to have our problems”

In the fight between banks and fintechs, Itaú is having the last laugh. At Itaú …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved