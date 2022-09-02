Petrobras (PETR4), Vale (VALE3) and other shares to earn dividends until November

Business

THE Petrobras (PETR4) is listed in the recommended dividend portfolio of BB Investimentos for the period from September to November 2022.

On Wednesday (31), Petrobras announced the payment of the first installment of amegadividend‘ of R$ 87.8 billion approved by its Board of Directors in July.

The gross amount corresponds to R$ 2,939 in dividends and BRL 0.427 in interest on equityresulting in R$3.37 per outstanding share (both preferred and common).

The second payment of the installment, of R$ 3.66 per share, will be made on September 20, through dividends.

Petrobras and other names on the BB list

BB Investimentos selected 10 shares of companies that stand out in the payment of earnings and, in the view of the house’s analysts, have the potential for appreciation for the period.

The institution has reached the following names: CCR (CCRO3), CPFL Energia (CPFE3), Copasa (CSMG3), EDP (ENBR3), Itaú (ITUB4), Petrobras (PETR4), SulAmérica (SULA11), Unipar (UNIP6), Vale ( VALE3) and Vibra Energia (VBBR3).

Check below the weight of each share and the respective dividend yield expected:

Company ticker Weight expected DY CCR CCRO3 10% 3.3% CPFL Energia CPFE3 10% 9.4% cup CSMG3 10% 5.6% Energies from Brazil ENBR3 10% 6.4% Itau ITUB4 10% 4.5% Petrobras PETR4 10% 38.6% South America SULA11 10% 3.4% unipar UNIP6 10% at OK VALE3 10% 12.7% vibrate energy VBBR3 10% 6.1%

The expected average dividend yield is around 6.4%. Without Petrobras, the average drops to 6.4%.

THE dividend portfolio of BB accumulates an appreciation of 15.1% in the last 24 years. The dividend index (IDIV) has 12.4%, while the Ibovespa dropped 1.9% in the same period.

world’s biggest payer

Petrobras won the post of the world’s largest dividend payer in the second quarter of 2022, after paying US$9.7 billion in dividends and beating giants such as Nestlé, Rio Tinto, China Mobile and Microsoft.

The 35th edition of the Global Dividend Index, by manager Janus Henderson, analyzed the 1200 largest companies in the world by market capitalization, which represent 90% of dividends paid globally.

THE Petrobras is the only Brazilian representative among the 10 companies that pay the most. See the list: