Petrobras reduces the price of a liter of gasoline at distributors by R$0.25 – Notícias

THE Petrobras announced this Thursday (1st) the reduction of 7.08% in the average price of gasoline sales to distributors from tomorrow (2). With determination, The amount charged for fuel will go from R$3.53 to R$3.28 per liter, a reduction of R$0.25.

Considering the mandatory blend of 73% gasoline A and 27% anhydrous ethanol for the composition of gasoline sold at service stations, Petrobras’ share of the consumer price will rise from R$ 2.57, on average, to R$ 2.39 for each liter sold at the pump.

The ad corresponds to the fourth gas price cut in a month and a halfafter the readjustments made in the days 20 (-4.9%), July 29 (-3.88%) and August 16 (-4.85%). With the reductions, the amount charged per liter of fuel at the distributors collapsed almost 20% (R$ 0.78) in the periodfrom BRL 4.06 to BRL 3.28 to be charged as of tomorrow.





According to Petrobras, the reduction follows the evolution of reference prices and “is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjunctural volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate”.

Last week, the average price charged per liter of gasoline at gas stations across the country was R$5.25, according to the ANP (National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels), which corresponds to a decrease of R$ 0.36 (-6.4%) in the interval of one month. It is about lowest amount charged for fuel in 18 months.

The variations in the ranks are also motivated by the reduction in the collection of ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) in the states. Before the law passed by Congress, each federative entity had the autonomy to determine the tax on fuel.



