Petrol from Petrobras becomes cheaper in refineries from today | Economy

Gasoline will be cheaper for distributors as of this Friday (2): the price of a liter sold by Petrobras goes from R$3.53 to R$3.28 per liter, a reduction of R$0.25 per liter – a drop of 7.08%.

The prices of other fuels were not changed.

Why is the price of gasoline falling in Brazil?

The last change in the price of gasoline had been on August 16th. The price of a liter of diesel sold to refineries has remained at R$ 5.19 since August 12.

“This reduction follows the evolution of reference prices and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjunctural volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate. exchange”, says the state-owned company in a note.

Petrobras reduces the price of gasoline again

Research by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) shows that the prices of gasoline, diesel and ethanol returned to retreat at gas stations in the last week.

According to the ANP survey, the average price of a liter of gasoline dropped from R$5.4 to R$5.25, a decrease of 2.8%. This is the lowest level since the week ended on February 27 of last year (R$ 5.17). The maximum value found at the gas stations was R$ 7.00.

It was the ninth consecutive decline in the price of gasoline, according to the agency.