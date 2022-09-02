PF hunts gang involved in millionaire scheme in Niterói | focus

The operation determines the favoring in the hiring of a work cooperative by the municipality of Duque de Caxias | Photo: Archive

A criminal organization involved in a scheme that embezzled more than BRL 563.5 million is targeted by the Federal Police (PF) in several municipalities in the state of Rio, this Thursday morning (1st). Among which Niterói, Maricá, Duque de Caxias, Angra dos Reis, Mesquita, Nova Iguaçu and in the capital.

In the action this Thursday (1st), about 130 federal police officers and employees of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) fulfill 27 search and seizure warrants, issued by the 6th Federal Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro.

The investigation, which began in January of this year, points out that the cooperative in question belongs to the “structured and complex criminal organization that has been operating in the State of Rio de Janeiro”.

According to the PF, all of them had been operating in a context of systemic corruption, through the diversion of public resources, especially in the health area, for decades.

The “Operação Anafora” determines the favoring in the contracting of a work cooperative by the municipality of Duque de Caxias, for values ​​that, added to the contract and its amendments, exceeded half a billion reais, in just over two years.

Search and seizure warrants are executed against individuals and legal entities that, within the investigative context, occupy different roles in the criminal hierarchy, including businessmen, intermediaries, financial operators and likely leaders of the criminal scheme, said the PF.

The name of the operation refers to a figure of speech often used by writers through the repetition of one or more words at the beginning of verses, clauses or sentences.

Used in poetry and music, “Anaphora” increases the expressiveness of the message, emphasizing the meaning of consecutively repeated terms.

Through a dense patrimonial and administrative confusion existing among the legal entities belonging to the group, criminal practices were repeated, according to the PF, on a recurring basis, as well as an “Anaphora”.

Target

The former mayor of Duque de Caxias and candidate for vice governor on the ticket of Cláudio Castro (PL), Washington Reis (MDB), was one of the targets of the operation.

According to the PF, the contract with the company diverted more than R$ 563.5 million in just over two years of work.

In a press release, Washington Reis confirmed the presence of federal agents at his residence. Cláudio Castro’s deputy also stated that the police did not find anything related to the investigated case.