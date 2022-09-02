Physical Integrity of Russian-Occupied Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant Damaged, Says UN Nuclear Agency | Ukraine and Russia

The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said this Thursday (1st) that the physical integrity of the Ukrainian nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia, occupied by Russian troops and bombed in recent weeks, has been damaged.

The IAEA is the UN nuclear agency.

A convoy of almost 20 vehicles settled in the city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday afternoon and, on Thursday, went to the plant, which, despite having the name of Zaporizhzhia, is in another city, Enerhodar.

This nuclear power plant is on the front lines of the fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces, and the two sides exchange accusations over the bombings.

Since March, the plant has been under the control of Russia, which, according to the Ukrainians, would have mobilized hundreds of soldiers and stored ammunition at the facility.

Grossi said his delegation seeks to “avoid a nuclear accident” at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia power plant. “We were able to visit the entire place. I was in the units [de reatores]I saw the emergency system and other spaces, the control rooms,” he said.

“It is evident that the physical integrity of the plant was violated on several occasions,” Grossi said, upon returning to Ukrainian-controlled territory after a daytime inspection of the nuclear plant with a team of 14 inspectors.

According to him, there are still not enough elements to assess in detail what happened, but that the complex cannot suffer similar attacks.

Mission members will remain on site until Sunday or Monday to proceed with the assessment of the plant’s situation according to technical aspects, Grossi said. The IAEA wants to “establish a continuous presence” at the site, he said, without elaborating.

Praise to the professionals

Grossi praised the Ukrainian personnel who continue to work at the plant, which has been under Russian control since March.

“They are certainly in a difficult situation, but they have an incredible level of professionalism,” he said.

He also described the rather difficult situation faced by his team, who heard gunshots on the way to the plant and as they crossed the front line between Ukrainian and Russian troops.

“There were times when firing was evident, from heavy machine guns, artillery, mortars on two or three occasions. We were very concerned,” Grossi said.