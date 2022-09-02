Pilot threatens to cancel flight after passenger sends ‘nudes’ to everyone on board

A Southwest Airlines pilot threatened to cancel a vacation flight from Houston, US, to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, after a passenger uploaded nude photos, known as “nudes”, via AirDrop, the company’s file-sharing service. Apple, for other travelers.

A video posted on TikTok taken by passenger Teighlor Marsalis recorded the moment the captain used the aircraft’s sound system to communicate what was happening. The embarrassing situation has gone viral on social media and has racked up more than 130,000 likes since the post on August 25.

"Here's the thing," said the pilot. "While we're on the ground, I can go back to the gate and everyone will have to go down."





The captain further stated that security would have to be involved and that the vacations of the other passengers would be ruined.

"So guys, whatever this AirDrop thing is, stop sending nude pics and let's go to Cabo."







In the comments, users laughed and compared it to similar situations they had with parents and other family members.

“It sounds like my mom turning around in the car for me and my twin sister [e dizendo]: If you two don’t stop…”, said Nikki Marie.

In another post, . "Haha big daddy vibes," he wrote.





It’s not the first time a Southwest airline passenger in Texas has shared nude photos on a plane.

In June, TikToker @DaddyStrange333 posted a video taken during a flight from Detroit to Denver about another passenger who sent photos of his private parts to everyone on board, according to the New York Post.



