Pilot threatens to cancel flight after passenger shares nudes by AirDrop, from iPhone | Tourism and Travel

A pilot from the US company Southwest Airlines threatened to cancel a flight to Cabo San Lucas (Mexico) after a person send nudes to other passengers via AirDrop technologyfrom Apple.

The plane was getting ready to take off and the pilot had to open the microphone to scold the passengers.

The professional took this step after the crew received complaints from some people that they were receiving files that showed private parts.

“If this continues while we’re on the ground, I’m going to have to return to the boarding gate. Everyone is going to have to leave, we’re going to have to involve security and your vacation is going to be ruined,” the Southwest pilot said.

The situation was recorded by passenger Teighlor Marsalis, who shared the video on TikTok. The publication already has 3 million views.

AirDrop is a unique Apple technology that can be found on iPhones, iPads and Macs.

The feature allows you to send photos, videos and other documents to another branded device in a few seconds. For this, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth must be turned on, and the devices must be in close proximity.

The practice of sending files with sexual content without the consent of the other side is nothing new and has a name: cyberflashing. In Singapore, for example, cyberflashing is considered a crime and the person can get up to two years in prison.

