Piqué breaks silence after breaking up with Shakira and catches up with a new affair

After the breakup of his marriage to Shakira, Piqué’s life has been the target of the paparazzi. Recently, the player was spotted with Clara Chía, who is pointed out as his new affair. The repercussion of the whole set of matters linked to the Barcelona defender has now led him to speak out through his lawyers. In a statement sent to the European press, the group that advises the athlete declared that all this ‘monitoring’ has caused damage to his life and that of his children.

“Since last June 4, Shakira and Gerard Piqué confirmed their separation through a joint statement, many rumors and alleged unverified information about the player, his family and his personal and, therefore, private life were published causing damage not only to the his honor and damage to his image, but also a serious attack on the rights of his children, whose safety and protection represent his greatest concern,” the note began, which continued:

“At the same time, the monitoring of some media and paparazzi has been continuous, seeing our client forced to alter his daily routine with the sole objective of protecting his children, his family and his closest environment”, he added.

According to the statement released, Piqué respects the work of the press, but some publications have crossed ‘the limits of legality’, causing him to take legal action.

“Gerard Piqué has always respected the activity of the media and their right to information, and he is fully aware of the fundamental role they play in our society. However, in recent weeks there have been interferences that go beyond the limits of legality, so that our client was obliged to request precautionary measures of removal and to take legal action against those who alter their family life and violate the rights of their children, given that Gerard Piqué’s sole objective is to guarantee their good and restore their rights to privacy, security and tranquility”, added the note.

The announcement of the end of the marriage between Piqué and Shakira was announced by the singer herself on her social networks on June 4th. The European press speculates that the reason would have been a betrayal on the part of the athlete, who has avoided talking about it. Now, the former couple is dealing with legal issues regarding the future of their children, Sasha and Milan.