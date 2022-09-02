PIS/PASEP retroactive: Caixa authorizes consultation and withdrawal through the FGTS application

Caixa Econômica Federal authorized last Thursday (25) the consultation and withdrawal of amounts related to the benefit of the PIS/Pasep through the official application of the Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço (FGTS).

According to the financial institution, around R$ 24 billion are available in the PIS/Pasep accounts of more than 10.6 million workers.

How can I consult and withdraw the values ​​through the application?

If you are still entitled to the benefit, see the step-by-step below:

Open the FGTS application; Select the message “You have available cashout”; Go to “Request the PIS/Pasep withdrawal”; Check your data; Confirm the withdrawal.

It is possible to withdraw the amounts at Caixa’s self-service terminals and at lottery outlets through the Social Card, however, at the time, it will only be possible to redeem up to R$ 3 thousand.

How to withdraw the benefit of the deceased worker?

The heir or dependent of the deceased worker can redeem the values, simply:

Access the FGTS app; Request the withdrawal in the “My Withdrawals” option; Click on “Other Withdrawal Situations”; Choose the option “PIS/PASEP – Death of the Worker”; Gather the necessary documents and confirm the request.

Who is entitled to PIS/Pasep 2022?

Workers under the following conditions are eligible for the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance:

Have received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

Have performed any remunerated activity for a minimum period of 30 days, in the year 2020;

Have a recent update in the data record;

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

What is the value of PIS/Pasep 2022?

As for the benefit amount, it depends on how many months the citizen worked in the base year, limited to a minimum wage. Look at the proportions:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

How to consult PIS/Pasep 2022?

PIS is paid to workers with a formal contract in the private sector and is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal. Pasep is for civil servants and has payments via Banco do Brasil.

See below how to know if you are entitled, how to check the amount and how to withdraw.

Private sector workers can consult the benefit through the Caixa Trabalhador e Caixa Tem app. The public servant, on the other hand, can check the information through the BB Call Center (4004-0001, capitals and metropolitan regions, or 0800 729 0001, interior).

However, in both cases it is possible to make an inquiry by calling 158 or using the Digital Work Card.