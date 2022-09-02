POCO M5 series will arrive next week with Helio G99 chip

POCO is getting ready to launch a new series of smartphones, including the new POCO M5 and M5s. According to the company, the devices will be official on the 5th of September. However, the leak factory already has some important details of the new appliances.

According to information from a reliable source, the POCO M5 will have the Helio G99 chip. For those who don’t know, it’s about the new MediaTek chip that is one of the best 4G chips today. There will also be options with 4GB/6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB/128GB of UFS 2.2 fast storage. Also, the “Game Turbo” feature will help increase performance during matches.

The device is also expected to feature a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The PCOO M5 will be the company’s first smartphone with the new Helio G99 chip.

Unsurprisingly, the M5 should come out of the box with the Android 12 operating system based on MIUI 13. The device will also include a rear finish that imitates leather and its global version will support payments via NFC.

The POCO M5 will have a waterdrop notch display, while the POCO M5s (cover photo) will feature a more modern circular notch.

As for the POCO M5s, it is said that the device will have three versions of RAM and storage (4GB/64GB, 4GB/P128GB and 6GB/128GB). In addition, the smartphone will have a circular notch display similar to other smartphones on the market.

Unfortunately, the rest of the specifications of the new POCO M5 series are still unknown. However, the devices are already available on AliExpress for those interested to book in the cart.