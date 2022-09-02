Poll: Senate race in Minas has a tie between Cleitinho and Silveira

Cleitinho (left) and Silveira (right) are technically tied in the dispute for the Federal Senate (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

State deputy Cleitinho Azevedo (PSC) and senator Alexandre Silveira (PSD), the reelection candidate, are technically tied in the dispute for Minas Gerais’ seat in the Senate at stake this year. The most recent survey by the F5 Institute Updates Data, released exclusively by the State of Mines this Friday (2/9), points out that Cleitinho has 15.9% of voting intentions, against 15.2% for Silveira. The technical tie between them occurs because of the margin of error of 2.5 percentage points, for more or less. Cleitinho fluctuated negatively in relation to the previous survey, published on August 19 – at the time, he had 16.1%. Silveira, in turn, grew outside the margin, because it appeared with 12%. (See, in the graphic present in this text, the evolution of all the postulants).

In third place in this Friday’s poll, appears federal deputy Marcelo Aro (PP), who has 5.5%. There is a technical tie between him and teacher Sara Azevedo (Psol), owner of 3.7% of the preferences. The numbers refer to the stimulated scenario, in which respondents give their opinion from a list of candidates provided by the researchers.

Then appears Bruno Miranda (PDT), councilor of Belo Horizonte, who reached 1.9%. Pastor Altamiro Alves, PTB postulant, has 1%.

Professor Dirlene Marques (PSTU) and the president of the Union of Transport Companies of Fuels and Oil Derivatives of the State of Minas Gerais (Sindtanque-MG), Irani Gomes (PRTB), have 0.5% each. Also educator Naomi Coura, from PCO, got 0.1%.

Undecided still predominate

In the stimulated survey, the F5 Institute accounted for 42.1% of indecisions regarding the vote for the Senate. Potential null or blank votes represent 11.7% of the total. The question was not answered by 1.9% of the participants.

In the spontaneous scenario, in which the electorate can freely appoint the desired candidate, 59.4% said they were undecided about the Senate race.

For Domilson Coelho, executive director of the F5 Institute, the high rate of citizens in debt points to trends.

“This shows that the campaign for the Senate is starting now. The voter has not yet paid attention to who will vote. The game is open”, he says.

spontaneous setting

Apart from the 59% of undecided figures, the spontaneous scenario also has 12.7% of possible blanks/nulls. Regarding the candidates, Cleitinho (11.7%) is ahead, but technically tied with Silveira (8.4%), at the limit of the margin of error.

In this cut, Marcelo Aro, the third place, has 2.5%. Then come Sara Azevedo (2%), Bruno Miranda (0.4%) and Pastor Altamiro Alves (0.1%). The other candidates were not mentioned. 2.8% of abstentions were also recorded.

The search

The researchers from the F5 Update Data Institute conducted 1,625 face-to-face interviews, in all regions of Minas, between August 29 and September 1. The survey confidence level is 95%.

The research is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the numbers MG-03242/2022 and BR-01335/2022. The Senate election will be held on October 2, the date of the first general round.