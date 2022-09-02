Poop Transplant Could Be the Solution to Recurrent Superbug Infections

The UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) approved and recommended this Wednesday (31) fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) – poop transplantation – from healthy patients to people with resistance to treatment of the disease. superbug Clostridium difficile, one of the causes of the disease known as colitis.

The indication is given to patients who in the last year were treated with infection twice or more without success. The human intestine is full of microorganisms and, up to the age of 3, we develop a set of them, called the intestinal microbiota, which follows the same until the end of life.

Over the years these bacteria are modulated by factors such as diseases, vaccines, drugs and stress.





The purpose of transplanting feces to sick patients is to transfer intestinal bacteria and other microorganisms from the healthy poop of the donor to the intestine of the recipient. Thus, restoring a healthy population of intestinal bacteria.

The transplantation of microorganisms can be done through a tube inserted directly into the stomach, passing through the nose or being deposited directly in the colon, also through a tube, or swallowed using pills.

"Currently, there is a need for effective treatment of C. diff in people who have received two or more rounds of antibiotics. Our committee's recommendation of this innovative treatment will provide yet another tool for healthcare professionals to use in combating this infection, while balancing the need to provide the best care with the cost-effectiveness. Using this treatment will also help reduce antibiotic dependence and, in turn, reduce the chances of antimicrobial resistance, which supports NICE's guidance on good antimicrobial stewardship." in the official NICE statement.





What is the disease caused by Clostridium difficile?

According to the MSD Manual of Diagnosis and Treatment, C. difficile causes inflammation of the large intestine (colon) that results in diarrhea. This inflammation is caused by a toxin released by the pathogen and usually develops after people take antibiotics.

“Many antibiotics change the balance between the different types and amounts of bacteria that live in the gut. Thus, certain disease-causing bacteria, such as C. difficile, can overgrow and replace the harmless bacteria that normally live in the gut. C. difficile is the most common cause of colitis that develops after antibiotics are taken.

When C. difficile bacteria grow excessively, they release toxins that cause diarrhea, colitis, and the formation of abnormal membranes (pseudomembranes) in the large intestine,” as explained by the MSD.

NICE has made it clear that the treatment must be manufactured in accordance with the MHRA (Medicine and Health Care Regulatory Agency) guidelines for the regulation of human medicines. In addition, it indicates that it has a rigorous donor screening program to establish risk factors for communicable diseases and factors that influence the intestinal microbiota.

Five randomized controlled trials with 274 adults showed that more infections with this bacterium resolved with FMT than with antibiotics in four of the trials and there was no difference in the other.

TMF can lead to different levels of clinical cure depending on how the treatment is given, but it can resolve up to 94% of infections.



