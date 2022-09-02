Pope sends telegram and calls Cristina Kirchner after attack | World

Pope Francis sent a telegram to Cristina Kirchner expressing his solidarity after the attack suffered by Argentina’s vice president last Thursday night (1st).

According to Argentine media, the religious leader also called Kirchner earlier today and had a “brief and friendly” conversation with her.

“I pray that social harmony and respect for democratic values ​​will always prevail in beloved Argentina, against all types of violence and aggression,” the pontiff declared in the letter.

The telegram was published this Friday morning (2) on the Vatican website.

See the full translation of the statement:

The Vice President of the Argentine Republic, Dr. Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner,

having received the news of the attack that Your Excellency suffered yesterday afternoon, I want to express my solidarity and closeness at this delicate moment. I ask that social harmony and respect for democratic values ​​always prevail in beloved Argentina, against all types of violence and aggression.

2 of 2 Pope sends telegram to Cristina Kirchner after attack — Photo: Vatican Press/Reproduction Pope sends telegram to Cristina Kirchner after attack – Photo: Vatican Press/Reproduction

Fernando André Sabag Montiel, a 35-year-old Brazilian, based in the city of Buenos Aires, pointed a pistol a few centimeters from the face of the vice president, Cristina Kirchner. The attack took place around 9 pm this Thursday (1st), when she was greeting a group of militants in front of her residence. The gun was cocked, but the shot missed.

“We are facing a fact of extreme institutional and human gravity. They attacked our vice president and social peace was altered”, said the president, adding that “this attack deserves the most energetic repudiation of the entire Argentine society and of all political sectors”.

Alberto Fernández attributed the attack “to the hate speech that has been spread from political, judicial and media spaces”.

“Cristina is alive because, for some reason not yet confirmed technically, the gun that had five bullets did not fire despite having been cocked,” Alberto Fernández described.

Fernando Montiel appears in a black cap among the militants who were waiting for Cristina Kirchner to arrive in front of his house, in the La Recoleta neighborhood. The Brazilian stretches out his left arm and points the pistol at the former president’s head. It is also possible to hear the trigger before firing.

Cristina Kirchner, seeing the gun, even bends down. The vice president is a little bewildered, but continues to sign books, take pictures and greet the militancy.

Cristina Kirchner’s security guards managed to stop the attacker with the help of the militants. Then the Brazilian was arrested.

Brazilian is an Uber driver