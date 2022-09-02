Portugal approves agreement that will facilitate the entry of Brazilians into the country | Tourism and Travel

The Council of Ministers of Portugal approved on Thursday (1st) a mobility agreement that will accelerate the entry processes of people from member countries of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP).

The statement did not, however, say when the measure will take effect.

In addition to Brazil, Angola, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau and Mozambique are examples of other CPLP nations.

With the measure, citizens of these countries will no longer need to prove:

the return ticket – except when applying for a residence visa;

Travel insurance;

subsistence.

CPLP members will also no longer be required to present themselves in person to apply for a visa.

Before the measure, Brazilians no longer needed a visa to enter Portugal, due to the rules for entering European countries in the Schengen Area. On the other hand, they could be denied entry for lack of documents, such as travel insurance and return tickets.

“The changes are also intended to contribute to the response to the need for manpower with a view to revitalizing the economy”, says the note from the Council of Ministers of Portugal.

“This promotes circulation and mobility within the CPLP space with a very simple rule, which is that all citizens of a member state who apply for a visa, this visa must be granted immediately, unless there is an order of expulsion or ban from the Schengen area”, explained the Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, according to the EFE agency.