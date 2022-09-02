PRIO (PRIO3) closes memorandum to buy Dommo (DMMO3); operation involves exchange of shares – Money Times

THE PRIORold PetroRio, signed a memorandum with Prisma Capital, parent company dome (DMMO3), for the purchase of the oil company that belonged to the entrepreneur Eike Batistashows a statement sent to the market this Thursday (01).

The business involves exchanging shares. For each common share of domeshareholders will receive 0.05 common share of PRIOR or R$1.85, a 6% premium over the closing of the last trading session.

The papers of dome closed at R$1.74.

According to domethere must be delivery to its shareholders of preferred shares that are mandatorily redeemable in shares issued by PRIO (PNA shares), so that the energy company will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the acquiring company.

In addition, the agreement provides that for a period of six months, Prisma undertakes to grant PRIO exclusivity in the negotiation and execution of the transaction.

The transaction will also have to be approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE).

Currently, the dome holds the right to 5% of the revenue produced from the Polvo and Tubarão Martelo fields, located in the south of the Campos Basin, in which PRIO has a stake. Currently, the field produces around 17,500 barrels of oil per day and will undergo another revitalization campaign in the future.

Soap Opera Dommo and PRIO

THE Activate Investments considers that the purchase of PRIOR was expected by the market. For the team of analysts, the operation can be positive, if the tax credits exceed the amounts actually paid.

the action of dome is one of the highlights of the year, with a 224% increase, driven precisely by the company’s sales expectations.

A manager heard by the Money Times and with a position in Prio, however, states that the operation “is not very relevant” for Nelson Tanure’s oil company, precisely because it is a tax credit.

shot in the year

Dommo is one of the main highs of the Brazilian Stock Exchange this year, considering not only the Ibovespa, with gains of over 200%.

However, there is no basis for the escalation of the oil company’s shares and the investment in such an action is, in practice, a bet, warned analysts consulted by the Money Times.

Since 2018, the value of Dommo’s bonds is greater than that of its active. The company does not have the cash to invest in oil exploration, but it still holds a 20% stake in the Tubarão Martelo field concession.

As a result, the actions of the former OGX they are sensitive to news that indicate a prospect of buying the company itself or of eventual partnerships that bring capital to the company that would make it possible to generate cash, analysts explained.

