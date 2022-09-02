Public debt falls to 77.6% of GDP and reaches lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic – News

The Brazilian public debt continued to fall in July, according to data released this Wednesday (31) by the Central Bank. The information shows that the gross debt of the general government — which includes the federal government and state and municipal governments, excluding the Central Bank and state-owned companies — ended the month at R$7.217 trillion. The amount represents 77.6% of Brazil’s gross domestic product (GDP), the lowest percentage since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. Eight months ago, for example, this debt represented 80.3% of GDP.

The July result, according to the Central Bank, is mainly the effect of nominal GDP growth, net debt redemptions (a reduction of 0.1 percentage point) and nominal interest appropriated (increase of 0.6).

Economics professor and member of the DF Regional Economics Council (Corecon) Newton Marques explains what public debt is and how it impacts Brazilians. According to the professional, it is through public debt that the government borrows money from investors to honor financial commitments and make investments. In exchange, the government undertakes to return the funds with correction and interest, which can be fixed in advance, following the Selic (the economy’s basic interest rate), inflation or the dollar exchange rate.





In practice, the general public debt, which encompasses state, municipal, state and federal governments, is used as one of the international rules to measure a country’s survivability. The greater the debt, the greater the risk of a country defaulting on investors.

“Monitoring the public debt is important because the government’s ability to honor these debts impacts investor confidence. As a result, the interest rate charged to grant new loans is higher,” he explains.





High debt, the professor points out, can hamper the government’s ability to increase spending or reduce taxes to offset economic stagnation. This is because, by taking out a debt, the government obtains resources to invest in education, infrastructure, health and social programs, for example. “But indebtedness brings as a consequence high interest rates, which impact on the government’s own debt, which grows as interest rates become more expensive”, he highlights.

The economics professor at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp) Marcio Pochmann also explains that the increase in public debt also reveals which priority sources a government uses to finance investments.





“For example, the current government chose to exempt state taxes on fuel and electricity. The taxpayer pays a lower amount for these products and services, and the government loses revenue. However, the cost does not decrease, and the government needs to opt for another alternative to pay this bill. That’s when he gets more indebted with public bonds”, he details.

For the specialist, the size of the debt in relation to GDP is less important than the profile of this debt. In December 2021, the public debt of the United States, for example, was 133% of GDP, and Japan’s debt corresponded to 229% of the country’s total wealth.

“The profile of this debt, however, is that it can be used by lenders to pressure the government to offer more attractive conditions to investors, which can make the government have to raise interest rates and, consequently, pay more for the bonds. . This makes the money that would go to education and health, for example, have to go to debt payment.”