Rachel Sheherazade wins SBT in 2nd instance unanimously

This Thursday (1), Rachel Sheherazade won the SBT in the second instance after suing the broadcaster for labor rights and moral damages in 2021. The journalist, who was anchor of SBT Brasil from 2011 to 2020, went to court to recognize her CLT contract even though she was hired as a legal entity. All members of the trial agreed with the decision of the lower court, which had decided in January this year to condemn the broadcaster with the payment of 500 thousand reais to the former contractor.

This time, the judgment was made by magistrates from the 14th Panel of the Regional Labor Court, and the rapporteur Raquel Gabbai de Oliveira agreed with the first judge’s view of the situation.

“The way the work was carried out was a way that there is no way to remove the framework in the third article of the CLT. So, despite all the formality of hiring legal entities, it is true that the evidence produced showed exactly that, in the scope of the facts, there was a relationship of truly speaking. […] I fully ratify my voting proposal”, said the judge, during the meeting that took place remotely.

According to the article cited by the magistrate, “any individual who provides services of a non-possible nature to an employer, under his dependence and for a salary, is considered an employee”. In the case of Rachel Sheherazade, she disclosed in the process that, in 2011, she started her career at SBT with a salary of 30 thousand reais per month. In exchange, the journalist had fixed working hours from Monday to Friday from 4 pm to 9 pm.

Accusation of moral damage in the Press Trophy

Then it was the turn of the reviewer Davi Furtado Meirelles to give his opinion. In turn, the judge agreed with the rapporteur and also reinforced the decision of the first instance to also condemn SBT for moral damages due to a speech by Silvio Santos at the 2017 Press Trophy. At the time, the communicator told the journalist that:

“You were hired to read the news, you weren’t hired to give your opinion. If you want to do politics, buy a television station, go do it on your own, not here. I called you to continue with your beauty, with your voice, to read the news on the teleprompter. It wasn’t for you to give your opinion”. Silvio Santos

“It happened, it was recorded, the whole of Brazil watched it and she was exposed to a really embarrassing situation on the occasion of the award of the Press Trophy. And so she does deserve compensation”, added Davi Furtado Meirelles.

Last vote of the session, judge Francisco Ferreira Jorge Neto agreed with the two colleagues: “The service contract has many affinities with the employment contract. With regard to moral damage, in a way, words acquire a context especially when this context is recorded forever and ever […] the image of the woman was affected. We live in a sexist country, in a country that discriminates against women in all senses and positions like this, and the composite value is coherent”, she concluded.

The SBT can still appeal the decision to the STJ (Superior Court of Justice). The report sought out the broadcaster and the advisory informed that the channel will appeal.