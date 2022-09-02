Rapper Kanye West Says Porn Destroyed His Family, Admits He Still Struggling With Addiction

Kanye West made a request on social media.

the rapper Kanye West returned to Instagram this week and is making a series of complaints on the internet. After taking a brief hiatus from Instagram, West came back to criticize the Gap for allegedly copying his design on the Yeezy x Gap collaboration. It doesn’t seem like his only problems these days are with fashion, because he had a few words against Kim Kardashian, who is apparently enrolling the kids she has with the rapper at Sierra Canyon High School.

As the rapper continues to map out his plans for Donda Academy, he questioned why students were learning Kwanzaa, a celebration in black culture from December 26th to January 1st. Each day has its own meaning and participants are encouraged to create or make gifts to share with loved ones rather than buy them. The commemorative holiday was created by activist Maulana Karenga, who drew inspiration from African traditions and belief systems.

“They teach Kwanzaa to black kids in Sierra Canyon,” read a post shared by the rapper. “What the fuck is Kwanzaa and who did this bullshit? Everyone lives in Los Angeles, so no one really cares about their kids being indoctrinated.”

Another post added: “My kids go to Donda, they don’t go to Sierra Canyon. Charlemagne the God and Kris, get your popcorn.” Said the rapper, hinting that it will create a stir that will get Kris Jenner and The Breakfast Club host tuning in.

West also stated, “Don’t let Kris make you playboy like she made Kyle and Kim do. Hollywood is a giant brothel. Porn has destroyed my family, I deal with addiction and instagram promotes it. I won’t let that happen to North and Chicago.” Check it out below.