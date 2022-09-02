Rebeca destroys Danilo’s plans in Cara e Coragem | come around

The stuntman intercedes and gets hit by Danilo, who manages to go up to the apartment.
Summary of ‘Cara e Courage’: chapters from September 5th to 10th
The businessman begs Rebeca to open the door, says he loves her and that he is also a victim. The dondoca decides to listen to what Danilo has to say.
“Who were those guys who caught me? And what do you have with them?”, asks Rebeca, leaving Danilo with no way out, uncomfortable with Moa’s presence:
“We won’t be able to talk calmly here at Moa’s house. He’s your ex, he hates me… Come back with me and I’ll tell you everything.”
Rebeca doesn’t give in and Danilo points out that there are things she’s better off not knowing, which makes her even more shaken.
“I thought we shared everything. That you were honest with me, my accomplice. But you have a life there that I don’t know. I don’t feel safe with you anymore”, says Rebeca, asking him to leave.
Will it be the end of Rebeca and Danilo’s marriage?
The scenes will air in this Thursday’s chapter, 9/1, of Cara e Courage.
01 set
Thursday
Anita returns a jewel she got from Clarice to Martha. Marcela and Paulo think about investigating Ítalo for Clarice’s murder. Lucas fears being kicked out of the dance company because of Duarte. Joca overhears Olivia set up a meeting with Alfredo at her new home. Alfredo is hostile towards Moa when he sees him arrive with flowers for Pat. Rico tells Gustavo and Teca that Rebeca is at Moa’s house. Anita complains about Leonardo to Italo. Gui is surprised by Moa’s presence in his house and questions Pat. Gustavo tells Rebeca that the documents he left with Danilo appeared next to a dead man in São Paulo. Italo and Anita kiss.
